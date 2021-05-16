Tom Cruise’s ‘Slider, you stink’ missile still kills





Tom cruise was dangerous in the skies as a pilot ace Maverick in “Top Gun”, and he was deadly with the smackdown in the action classic which turned 35 on Sunday (with a new remastered version released in 150 cinemas). Nowhere is Maverick’s insight more on display than in the missile firing at the rivalradar Slider interception officer (Rick rossovich), “Slider, you stink.” a direct verbal blow that Rossovich, 63, is still in shock. “Yeah, Tom really dropped that on me,” Rossovich said. “I always have people who reject me that line. It was pretty awesome.” On paper, it doesn’t make sense that these cheesy cuts are working. But Cruise literally leans over the line, and Rossovich, with the alpha dog sniffer, waits a moment and owns it. “It’s still the delivery,” says “Top Gun” producer Jerry Bruckheimer. “Great actors can make any kind of line great.” Top Gun Shirtless Volleyball Game:Rick Rossovich claims he beat Val Kilmer in Battle of the Bods Rossovich has a funny story on this stage,what wasadded mid-shoot to further increase the “Top Gun” tension between Maverick and rival pilot team Iceman (Val Kilmer) and Slider. Rossovich had taken time off from the San Diego set, prompting director Tony Scott to meet him at a restaurant in Los Angeles, which was no easy task in 1985. “I’m at this restaurant and they brought the phone to my table, which has never happened to me before or since,” Rossovich says. “I don’t know how, but it was Tony Scott on the other end saying, ‘You should come back here, I have a scene for you tomorrow.’ “ He hightailed her back to happily set about taking her cruise smackdown. “I was happy for another scene.” Rossovich didn’t even know he had a drop of sweat on his forehead. “I was a little sweaty in the scene so it’s even more effective,” says Rossovich, adding that the line’s genesis was entirely fictional. “I have used this deodorant for women all my life. I was wearing Dove Powder Fresh. So I didn’t have a macho smell. But he’s happy to own his role in the moment that plays in the infamy “Top Gun” smackdown. “If that scene doesn’t work, you go over and over again for the rest of your life,” he says. “I have a few in my career for sure that I wish I could do again.” “Top Gun” has been redesigned with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive jet action (and verbal combat) experience in time for this theatrical re-release. . There is even more clarity and excitement, ”says Bruckheimer. The producer suggests that viewers re-watching the film pay attention to specific memorable lines that will resonate with Cruise’s return to “Top Gun: Maverick” which will see release on November 19,after multiple delays due to a pandemic. “Listen very carefully. There are going to be line repeats in (“Maverick”), ”Bruckheimer says. “So if you know the first one, you will understand them right away.”

