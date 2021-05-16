Today’s list of famous birthdays for May 16, 2021 includes celebrities Pierce Brosnan, Danny Trejo





Top celebrity birthdays on May 16, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Pierce Brosnan, Danny Trejo and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year old on May 16, and find out an interesting fact about each one. Actor Danny Trejo attends COVID-19 relief bill for businesses signing by California Governor Gavin Newsom at Hanzo Sushi on Thursday April 29, 2021 in San Fernando, Calif. California will grant more than 6 billion dollars in tax breaks for small businesses that received federal help to weather the economic downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic. Newsom on Thursday signed a bill that allows businesses to write off spending on their state taxes if paid with loans from the Paycheck Protection Program. (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)AP Actor Danny Trejo turns 77 Fun fact: appeared as the raccoon on The Masked Singer Pierce Brosnan, center right, Keely Shaye Smith, center left, and their Golden Globe ambassador sons Dylan Brosnan, left, and Paris Brosnan, right, arrive at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday 5 January 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actor Pierce Brosnan turns 68 Fun fact: Awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1997 Actress Debra Winger attends the New York Film Critics Circle Awards at Tao Downtown on Monday, January 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Actress Debra Winger turns 66 Fun fact: originally from northeastern Ohio FILE – Janet Jackson arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York City on March 29, 2019. Jackson turns 55 on May 16. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP, file)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Singer Janet Jackson turns 55 Fun fact: appeared as a zombie in the clip for Thriller David Boreanaz arrives at the 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Invision Actor David Boreanaz turns 52 Fun fact: One of her first TV appearances was in an episode of Married … with Kids Tori Spelling, of the cast of “BH90210” attends the FOX 2019 Upfront at Wollman Rink in Central Park on Monday, May 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Andy Kropa / Invision / AP)Andy Kropa / Invision / AP Actress Tori Spelling turns 48 Fun fact: long before appearing in Beverly Hills, 90210 as Donna, Tori appeared in episodes of The Love Boat and Fantasy Island Megan Fox, a cast member in the upcoming movie “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,” addresses the audience during Paramount Pictures’ presentation at CinemaCon 2016, the official convention of the National Owners Association. theater (NATO), at Caesars Palace on Monday, April 11, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Actress Megan Fox turns 35 Fun fact: currently dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly More celebrities with birthdays today Jazz drummer Billy Cobham is 77 years old. Actor Bill Smitrovich (Crime Story, Life Goes On) is 74 years old. Actor Mare Winningham is 62 years old. Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley is 57 years old. Bassist Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) is 56 years old. Actor-singer Scott Reeves (Nashville, General Hospital) is 55 years old. Actor Brian F. OByrne (Million Dollar Baby) is 54 years old. Singer Ralph Tresvant is 53 years old. Actor Tracey Gold (Growing Pains) is 52. TV personality Bill Rancic (America Now, The Apprentice)) is 50 years old. Country singer Rick Trevino is 50 years old. Actor Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) is 49 years old. Rapper Special Ed is 49 years old. Actor Sean Carrigan (The Young and the Restless) is 47 years old. Rapper B. Slade (aka Tonex) is 46. Actor Melanie Lynskey (two and a half men) is 44 years old. Actor Joseph Morgan (The Originals, Vampire Diaries) is 40 years old. DJ Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers is 36 years old. Actor Drew Roy (Falling Skies, Hannah Montana) is 35. Actor Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts) is 33 years old. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game of Thrones) is 31 years old. Actor Marc John Jefferies (The Trac y Morgan Show) is 31 years old. Actor Miles Heizer (13 Reasons Why, Parenthood) is 27. 