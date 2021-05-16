Disney World changes mask requirements for guests :: WRAL.com





– At a major moment for Disney parks and the theme park industry as a whole, Walt Disney World has changed its mask rules for customers following new guidelines from the CDC. The resort in Orlando, Florida announced Friday that masks and masks for guests will be “optional in outdoor common areas” at Disney World starting Saturday. The exception being that customers “must wear face masks at the entrances to all attractions, theaters or transport and throughout those experiences,” the company said. This means that if you walk Main Street, USA you don’t have to wear a mask, but if you ride Space Mountain you still have to. The news comes after the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or out. ‘exterior, except in certain circumstances. The adjusted security requirements could have huge ramifications for Disney’s attendance numbers and the theme park industry as a whole, as Disney Parks are an industry leader. And just like Disney, so are other amusement parks. Universal Orlando Resort, a Disney competitor in Orlando that is home to Harry Potter and Jurassic Park attractions, also announced on Friday that it was updating its Covid security measures. Like Disney’s new requirements, he says masks are not “mandatory” outdoors, but are still “required in all indoor locations, including stores and restaurants” and required at all attractions. Disney parks and resorts have been a major staple of the company’s media empire for decades. However, the division has been particularly hard hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. After a difficult year that resulted in prolonged closures and significant layoffs, the new mask rules, along with increased capacity, could have a significant impact on park attendance as the vital summer season approaches. . Disney generated more than $ 26 billion in revenue from its parks division in fiscal 2019, the year before the pandemic, accounting for 37% of the company’s overall revenue. Going back to those levels would obviously be a boon not just for the parks unit, but for all of Disney. “This is the next step in their recovery,” Robert Niles, editor of ThemeParkInsider.com, told CNN Business before Friday’s announcement. “They’ve built a foundation in the parks that they can expand on. I don’t think you’re really going to see the result of that expansion in 2021, but you’re going to see the start.” Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is the most visited theme park in the world, with more than 20 million visitors in 2018, according to an AECOM report. The company has invested billions in its theme park division, opening new Star Wars lands in Florida and California in 2019. It also plans to launch Avengers Campus, a plot based on the hit Marvel franchise, at Disneyland this summer. . Disneyland, California’s flagship resort, reopened last month after being closed for more than a year. Disney has not said if and when it will change mask guidelines and safety measures at its other parks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos