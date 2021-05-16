5 things HBO Max should change if it wants to beat Netflix

Angela Lang / CNET



If you are still not ready to see a movie in a traditional theater – after vaccination and with limited capacity, of course – HBO Max is a streaming service that allows you to watch many of the latest theatrical releases in the comfort of your own home. Mortal combat and Godzilla vs. Kong hit service on the same day as theaters at no additional charge, and major titles like The Matrix 4 and Dune are on their way later this year.

HBO Max houses have also hit HBO original series like Guardians and Lovecraft Countryas good as Studio Ghibli Moviesclassic sitcom Friends, South Park, Game of Thrones, Big Bang Theory, a ton of Cartoon Network and Adult Swim cartoons and more.

While I can’t deny the powerful potential of the service, there is always room for improvement. Here are five things HBO could do to fully convince me and move it up the list ofbest streaming services.

HBO Max is expected to cut monthly price by $ 15

The price – $ 15 per month – has been a deterrent since HBO Now’s service transformation in May 2020. Many consumers who want to subscribe to HBO Max also pay for several services such as Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV Plus and Disney plus, so $ 15 could put a dent in your monthly streaming budget.

HBO Max will soon take a page of NBC streamer Peacockbook of, however. A Cheaper, ad-supported HBO Max subscription will launch in June. The next level costs $ 10 per month.

Unfortunately, the cheapest tier won’t include new theatrical releases like The Matrix 4 and Dune. And that $ 10 price tag still seems high. Disney Plus and Basic Netflix are cheaper and contain no ads, for example, while Hulu and Paramount Plus both charge $ 6 for their ad-supported tiers.

Bring back the seven-day free trial

Free trials give users a chance to explore a service before fully committing and a way to binge on a particular series or movie on that service that has piqued their interest. This is important with more expensive service. But HBO Max closed its week-long free trial before the Wonder Woman 1984 released in december.

It makes sense that HBO Max wouldn’t want people signing up for a free trial just to watch some of the major theatrical releases coming to the platform. But if he could find a way to keep the free trial but ignore those titles, that would be ideal.

Add more HBO Max originals or get a breakout achievement

One of the biggest draws of new services like Disney Plus is the original series, like The Mandalorian, WandaVision and more recentlyThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video also have a solid lineup of original movies and shows. HBO Max appears to be trying to build an exclusive content base with Max Originals – like Zack Snyder Justice League Director’s Cup and The Flight Attendant series – but nothing has exploded yet in the culture at large Baby Yoda did.

Add a rating function for better customization

The recommendation system found in services like Hulu and Netflix can be useful in helping to find new shows to watch. Hulu has a Like / Dislike button so you can “rate” the show or movie you’ve watched. Netflix has a thumbs up / thumbs down, and takes it a step further with curated listings based on a movie or show you’ve recently watched.Netflix also recently announced a Play Something button., which will automatically bring up something its algorithm thinks you might like to watch.

HBO Max has a More Like This feature (if you watch Doctor Who you can scroll down a bit and the service will recommend The Sarah Jane Adventures and Torchwood), but an extra layer of customization could work in the service’s favor – d especially since you weren’t able to import your watch history or recommendations from HBO Now or HBO Go.



Throw a bone to sports fans, HBO Max

Sports content is not for everyone, but more variety in a service can make it more appealing to customers. With Hulu Plus Live TV, you can watch matches or play on different sports networks, like ESPN or Golf Channel, depending on your plan. Disney Plus took advantage of this shortly after launch by offering a bundle with Hulu and ESPN. Showtime also offers a number of sports documentaries, old MMA fights and more, while Paramount Plus offers live football as well as NFL games.

HBO Max is said to have NHL games under a new hockey league deal, but which and when have not been determined. Parent company Warner Media also owns the cable networks TNT and TBS, which broadcast numerous NBA basketball and MLB baseball games. Putting them on HBO Max would take more deals and probably not happen anytime soon, but it could go a long way to justify the price – or even make sports fans pay a little more.