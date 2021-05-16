Yes, it bothers me. It is in disgust

Not long ago, Kangana Ranaut described Urmila Matondkar as a “soft porn star”. Urmila had said that she had no interest in engaging in a war of words with Kangana, adding that the Manikarnika actress was given much more importance than she actually deserved. And now filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who gave Urmila one of Bollywood’s biggest breakthroughs with his 1995 superhit film Rangeela, has said that Kangana’s words about Urmila have bothered him. He added that Kangana’s statement is in disgust with his personal feelings about Urmila. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut called ‘bird brain’ and ‘pathetic’ after supporting Israel in attacks on Gaza – read tweets

“Yes, that bothers me, but what I’m saying is freedom of speech is basically about that. If nobody bothers, what’s the point of talking? When you say you need to freedom of speech is only when it offends someone. Now I say a lot about a lot of people. I’m sure they’re bothered and offended. So when I do that I don’t am not allowed to speak of anyone else saying something about someone, Ram Gopal Varma told Bollywood Bubble. Also Read – Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani: 15 Bollywood Actresses Who Played Mothers At A Very Young Age See Photos

He added, “I think the whole point of social media is that people express opinions. Sometimes they use language that can be very offensive, but that’s the whole point of free speech. If that doesn’t offend anyone, why do you need freedom? I would like to believe it’s in disgust and in the context of my personal feelings about Urmila, her performance, everything she has said. Read also – After Twitter, Kangana Ranaut “waits to be banned” from Instagram; said, it will be a badge of honor

The controversy arose a few months ago when, speaking to a news channel, Kangana reacted to an interview granted by Urmila. In the interview, Urmila is said to have questioned Kangana’s motive by accusing the so-called “drug mafia” of Bollywood. Reacting to the interview, Kangana said that Urmila “didn’t care” about her struggles. She then added that Urmila was known to do sweet pornography. Urmila had also called Kangana “Rudali” in one of her interviews.

When Urmila was asked about her remarks about Kangana, she said: “I want to clarify today that I did not give this interview to criticize her. It was just part of this interview and it is why I talked about her, then I feel like we shouldn’t be talking about her anymore. “

