Marvel’s ‘MODOK’ proves even evil megalomaniacs have problems





He may be a mental organism designed purely to kill, but the lead character in an upcoming Marvel stop-motion animated series on Hulu is actually just an insecure little boy. In “Marvel’s MODOK,” which premieres Friday, we discover MODOK (voiced by Patton Oswalt), a clearly immature cartridge-shaped megalomaniac who floats in his floating chair and vaporizes anyone who gets in his way. He is the head of AIM, short for Advanced Idea Mechanics, whose motto is “Settle for nothing less than conquer the world”. But the reality is that AIM is in trouble. Years of producing tech brain toys like a pet Fitbit and cerebral cortex manipulator have left the company in dire financial straits and even her right hand Monica (voiced by Wendi McLendon-Covey) thinks it. should resign. Worse yet, the GRUMBL search engine has designs on a takeover. Things at home aren’t much better. Wife Jodie (voiced by Aimee Garcia), a social media star, had it with her husband’s selfish and involved demeanor and offspring Lou and Melissa (Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero) also didn’t a lot of relationship with him. . So with his business and family life in shambles, MODOK has gone for the fight of a lifetime. The series was created by Oswalt and Jordan Blum and is based on the character from the Marvel Comic universe. “There’s that humor already built into the character of this megalomaniac supervillain with a huge ego,” Blum said, “that has that self-doubt creeping in. And that motivates him, and that makes him want to. being taken seriously and wanting to be seen as something more. So having that as the basis of who that character was in the Marvel comics and then being able to explore that, you know, with his family and how he’s seen on the job. , it kind of lent itself to this type of series. “We went back and watched the original ‘MODOK’ comics,” added Oswalt, a longtime Marvel fan, “and he … wasn’t meant to be comedic, but he’s so mad that a lot of (the scenes are) very unintentionally funny, I think. He really is her own worst enemy. And when it comes to blood and blood, we’ve decided to bring it up to Monty Python’s level so it won’t be offensive or disturbing. It’s hilarious. We just said, “Let’s go way over with this”. “ Oswalt, who has an extensive voiceover resume including the TV series “BoJack Horseman”, “Spider-Man” and “American Dad” as well as the feature films “Ratatouille” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” he said. of trouble finding the voice of a childish megalomaniac. “I hate to say this because he’s such a twisted and damaged character,” he says, “but MODOK’s voice is just an amplified… higher-pitched version of my own voice. It’s me when I’m the most whiny, the most angry, and the meanest. So that’s all I had to do, was kind of put it that way. He was very, very fun to vocalize.

