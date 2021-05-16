COVID vaccine television actors | Parth Samthaan, Ankita Lokhande and more: Popular TV actors who have been vaccinated against COVID-19





Popular TV Actors Who Got Vaccinated Against COVID-19 | Photo credit: Instagram With the central government launching a vaccination campaign for people under the age of 18-44, people across the country have started registering on the CoWin website and making appointments to be vaccinated. . So far, many people, aged 18 to 44, have been able to take the first vaccine against the coronavirus virus. Speaking of which, some of our popular TV actors also took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. From Parth Samthaan to Asha Negi, check out the list of TV celebrities who have been vaccinated against the virus. Parth Samthaan TV actor Parth Samthaan immediately took the first coronavirus vaccine. The actor shared a video from the vaccination center on Instagram. While getting vaccinated against the virus, Parth also urged everyone to get vaccinated. Through his Instagram post, the actor wrote: “It’s time to implement awareness, it’s time to unite and get our country back as it was by protecting ourselves and our loved ones # #stayhealthy #staysafe This phase will pass soon. “ Devoleena bhattacharjee Devoleena Bhattacharjee received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at one of the popular hospitals in Mumbai. The actress also asked Mumbaikars to get the shot. Sharing her photos from the vaccination center, the actress captioned her Instagram post: “And it’s done …… @ mybmc @ 7HillsHospital Thank you Mumbaikars don’t wait or be afraid .. Come on. -y and do it. It took an hour including observation and it was absolutely quick and easy. #COVIDVaccination “ Ankita Lokhande Ankita Lokhande, who rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta, also took the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine. The actress shared a video of herself taking the first vaccine. In the video, Ankita could be seen panicking while being injected. “I have mine, get yours ASAP. #Vaccinated #fightagainstcorona,” she captioned her Instagram post. Himanshi Khurana Bigg Boss 13 Renowned Himanshi Khurana is among the lucky ones in the 18-44 age group who were able to get the first vaccine against COVID-19. The actress shared a selfie after being vaccinated. She posted an Instagram story with a caption that read: “Lag gayi suiiii. “ Arti Singh | Last seen Bigg Boss 13, TV actress Arti Singh recently received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actress shared a video from the vaccination center, in which she could be seen panicking before the vaccine was even injected. Here’s how she captioned her video: “Afraid of injections but take it … we have to fight this ….. first dose made @rahulnarainkanal thank uuu for making this possible …. @my_bmc thank you.” Asha negi A few days ago, Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi received the first coronavirus vaccine. The actress did not share any photos but simply informed her fans about it. Referring to the Instagram story, she wrote: “I had my first shot of the vaccine today! If you are eligible for the vaccine under your state’s rules, sign up and get yours ASAP!







