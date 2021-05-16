Popular songs of the talented actor





Vicky Kaushal has earned a name in the industry with a spectacular work history. The actor started out with small supporting roles and went on to become the main protagonist. On his birthday, let’s listen to the most popular songs of his career. F for Fyaar – Manmarziyaan The offbeat Punjabi bhangra hip-hop track from the film Manmarziyaan starring Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan with Vicky was written and produced by Amit Trivedi. Shellee, who wrote the lyrics for the songs, offers more than a love of the garden variety, with the F word for Fyaar. Pachtaoge Jaani Ve Pachtaoge from the Jaani Ve album features Nora Fatehi facing Vicky and describes the story of love and betrayal. Sung by Arijit Singh, it has garnered over 200 million views on YouTube. Challa d’Uri: the surgical strike This song is voiced by Romy, Vivek Hariharan and Shashwat Sachdev. The song features Vicky training vigorously for the strike. Like the blockbuster hit movie, the song topped the charts with 35 million views. Tu Kisi Rail Si – Masaan Tu Kisi Rail Si is from the film Masaan, the indie drama that first featured Vicky in the lead role. The song produced by famous band The Indian Ocean was photographed about Vicky and Shweta Tripathi who are spending loving time together. Ae Watan Raazi The patriotic track from the film Raazi with Alia Bhatt with Vicky was composed by ShankarEhsaanLoy. His punchy lyrics were written by legendary lyricist Gulzar and were sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit Singh. Channa Ve Bhoot: The Haunted Ship The song Channa Ve composed by Akhil Sachdeva features Bhoomi Pednekar alongside Vicky. The song describes the marriage of couples in the past and was shown in the film through flashbacks. Daryaa Manmarziyaan Sung by Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya, Manmarziyaan’s Daryaa is about love and heartbreak that was put on the air by Amit Trivedi. In terms of work, he will then be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama and Mr Lele. He also has Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

