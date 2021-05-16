From political protest to perceived slights, 7 reasons why actors rejected their awards

In recent weeks, Hollywood actors, negotiators, and movie fairness advocates have stepped up their criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the voting body behind the Golden Globe Awards. increasingly disconnected, due to allegations of racism, sexism and a flawed “pay-to-play” system.

HFPA came under scrutiny when it was revealed in February, thanks to a bombshell from the LA Times, that the group of journalists does not include any black members. Since then, the organization’s former president has been ousted after calling Black Lives Matter a “hate movement” in an email and diversity and inclusion advisor Dr Shaun Harper has resigned.

In his resignationHarper wrote, “Having now learned more about the Association’s deep systemic and reputation challenges, I am no longer confident in our ability to collaboratively bring about transformational change that the industry and the people I respect. deeply ask you.

Recently, actress Scarlett Johanson revealedthat she has faced years of sexist remarks that “border on sexual harassment” at HFPA press conferences, which is why she has refused to attend these conferences in recent years.

“The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by Harvey Weinstein to give momentum to the recognition of the Academy, and the industry has followed suit,” she said. “Unless there is fundamental reform needed within the organization, I believe it is time for us to take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity. within our unions and the industry as a whole. “

Swirling around these more serious allegations are accusations that Golden Globe nominations were often based on how the respective studios treated members of the HFPA. For example, the entire membership was flown to Paris to visit the mellow but problematic Netflix set “Emily in Paris”, where they were treated to luxury hotels and gourmet dinners. Although the series was a critical flop, it won two nominations.

As a result of all of this, big names disassociate themselves from the HFPA and their awards. Last week, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos announced that the streaming service will not participate in any HFPA events until significant changes are made. Amazon and Warner Bros. have made similar statements and NBC has announced that it will not air the Golden Globes in 2022.

And now the actors led by Tom Cruise are starting to hand in their final Golden Globes in protest. But that’s not the only reason actors turned down awards or even the very concept of competing for an award – here are some of the more notable turndowns:

Tom Cruise, 2021

Price: Golden Globe returned

Why and how they refused: May 10 Deadline reported that the actor returned three Golden Globe trophies to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association “because of the slowness the organization is taking in reforming its lack of diversity.”

The awards include his Best Actor statuette for the 1996 film “Jerry Maguire”, the Best Actor award for the 1989 film “Born July 4” and the Best Supporting Actor award for “Magnolia” from 1999.

Robert Downey Jr., 2019

Price: Refused to campaign for the Oscar

Why and how they refused: As Hollywood journalist Written in 2019, Downey told Howard Stern in an interview that he politely declined to campaign for an Oscar for his role as Tony Stark, particularly in the movie “Avengers: Endgame.”

“We talked about [putting my name forth for an acting Oscar] and I said, “Don’t do it,” “Downey said.

Downey’s comments came after Stern mentioned that director Martin Scorsese was quoted in “Empire “magazine as saying that Marvel movies are “not cinema”. Downey playfully responded that Scorsese was, of course, entitled to his opinion before revealing that he had requested that his name not be put forward.

Downey has already been nominated for two Oscars for his performances in “Chaplin” and “Tropic Thunder”.

Katherine Heigl, 2008

Price: Emmy consideration denied

Why and how they refused: Heigl played Dr. Izzie Stevens on “Grey’s Anatomy,” a role that earned her an Emmy Supporting Actress in 2007. However, in 2008, she withdrew her name from Emmy consideration.

It released a controversial statement that said, in part, “I didn’t feel like I had received the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination.” Heigl said that “in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy’s organization,” she decided not to compete.

“Also, I didn’t want to potentially deprive an actress who was given such material,” she said.

Julie Andrews, 1996

Price: Tony Award nomination denied

Why and how they refused: In 1996 Andrews starred in the titular role (s) of the Broadway musical “Victor / Victoria”. The Tony was hers for the take, but she announced one morning on May 8 that she was withdrawing her name from consideration because the rest of the cast and production crew had been snubbed.

As Playbill reported at the time, Andrews said she “would rather stand with the blatant ignoramuses”. She then named co-stars named Tony Roberts, Michael Nouri, Rachel York, Greg Jbara and members of the creative team, including her husband Blake Edwards, director and librettist of the show as her “fellow nominees.” .

Marlon Brando, 1973

Price: Turned down an Oscar for “The Godfather”

Why and how they refused: After announcing that Brando had won the much-anticipated Best Actor award for his role in “The Godfather,” actress Apache Sacheen Littlefeather, who was chairman of the National Native American Affirmative Image Committee, took to the stage to reject the award. his name.

“[Brando] Unfortunately, I cannot accept this very generous price, “she said.” And the reasons for this are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry. “

She also highlighted how the federal government was waging an armed conflict against Indigenous activists at the time in Wounded Knee, South Dakota.

George C. Scott, 1971

Price: Refused multiple Oscars

Why and how they refused: Scott has long maintained that he disagreed with the Academy’s practice of pitting actors against each other for profit and even returned to the ceremony as “a two hour meat parade, a public spectacle with artificial suspense for economic reasons.”

Scott had declined nominations for the films “Anatomy of a Murder” and “TheHustler”, but his performance for the 1971 film “Patton” was so praised that the Academy decided to award him a trophy for best actor. Scott later said he would return the Oscar if it was sent to him.

William Daniels, 1969

Price: Turned down a Tony nomination

Why and how they refused: Daniels played John Adams in the Broadway musical “1776” (and would later reprise the role in the 1972 film adaptation). It’s undeniably a leading role, but due to Bill’s overall billing, he was nominated for a supporting role. Daniels requested that he be able to change categories and when his request was denied he withdrew from the rewards.

As Daniels said The New York Times, “I said to Alex [frequent Tony Awards producer Alexander Cohen], “Who am I supporting?” And he had no answer for that. So I said, ‘Therefore, I withdraw.’ “

“It is a leading role, we can not dispute it,” he continued. “But I wasn’t heartbroken. My wife was angry, but I didn’t care.”