Russia sends its own actor to space before Tom Cruise





If they are successful, it will be the first film shot in space. Impossible mission Russia has selected the cast they will send to the International Space Station (ISS) to film the first space movie signaling their intention to beat middle-toothed celebrity Tom Cruise be in orbit. Roscosmos, the official Russian space agency, announced on Thursday that it has chosen actor Yulia Peresild to star in the space-produced film Challenge with Klim Shipenko to direct, according to The Guardian. Both golaunch at the station as part of the Russias Soyuz mission. Production is scheduled to begin on October 5, 2021, the same month Cruise and director Doug Liman are scheduled to arrive at the ISS to film Hollywood’s first production in space. For that, they will all work with SpaceX and NASA to achieve this. Risky business Although many films have used weightless flights to simulate space (for example Apollo 13), none have filmed there before. As such, the cast and crew must undergo rigorous training to ensure they are ready for the job. Among other things, they will have to pass centrifuge tests, vibration support tests, perform introductory and training flights on a zero-gravity aircraft, complete parachute training, Roscosmos said in a statement obtained by NBC News. War of the Worlds As you can imagine, there is a lot of tension between these opposing companies. On the one hand, the first film shot in the ISS has the prestige of being the first film shot in space. Second, these productions can be seen as an extension of the current strained geopolitical relationship between Russia and the United States and, therefore, the Cold War-era space race itself. Of course, Cruise probably won’t beat Moscow with his film, but he could give the United States bragging rights if he finishes production first. It’s almost enough to ignore his devotion to Scientology and his penchant for hopping off the couch. READ MORE: Space Race 2: Russian actor bound for the ISS the same month as Tom Cruise [The Guardian] Learn more about Tom Cruise: Uncanny Deepfake Tom Cruise cheats on people on TikTok As a reader of futurism, we invite you to join the Singularity Global Community, our parent company’s forum for discussing futuristic science and technology with like-minded people from around the world. It’s free to join, register now!

