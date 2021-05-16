Actors Stephen Amell and Rick Gonzalez are spreading over All-Things Disney!

Actors Stephen Amell and Rick Gonzalez recently refreshed themselves at Disney’s Blizzard Beach, where they talked about all things Disney.

The Disney Parks Blog met the two actors, who played superheroes on The CWArrow,where they discussed topics ranging from Disney villains to the toughest stunts they’ve performed with which character they’d love to play in a live-action Disney movie!

Related: Did You Know Wayne Brady Got Fired From Disney World?

Disney Parks Blog sharing:

Here’s your chance to meet actors Stephen Amell and Rick Gonzalez like never before! As they relaxed in one of the polar patios at Disneys Blizzard Beach Water Park, we caught up with the TV stars for a series of dynamic questions. During their recent vacation to Walt Disney World Resort, Stephen and Rick took a break from the parks’ thrilling water attractions to reveal which Disney character they would play in a live-action remake, the toughest stunts they’ll ever play. have achieved and much more. Check out the video below to find out what these onscreen stars and real friends had to say!

Related: Justin Timberlake Panics Over Star Wars: Galaxys Edge!

We love the answers provided by these actors. My favorite is when the two were asked “Which Disney villain do you think would be the hardest for the superheroes you’ve played?” Amell responded with the iconic Maleficent while Gonzalez shouted out a response that I think took everyone by surprise – “Goofy,” Gonzalez said.

Stephen Amell also recently took to Instagram to share a photo of him and his wife on Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin in Magic Kingdom, writing:

My wife destroyed me on this trip. She has a better goal than me. Which is hard to admit for someone who played the greatest fictional archer of all time. Thank you @waltdisneyworld

The actor also posted a photo of his beautiful family, including his daughter who dressed as Mulan for the day, writing:

Dad @waltdisneyworld is exhausting.

Rick Gonzalez also shared this lovely photo on his Instagram account two weeks ago, which shows his family alongside Amell’s family, writing:

Second day. Taking a nap. #DadLife @waltdisneyworld #WaltDisneyWorld

It is clear that theArrowthe actors are big fans of the Disney parks. We can’t wait to see what else the two will do when visiting the most magical place on Earth.

SaferArrow

In case you’re unfamiliar, Stephen Amell and Rick Gonzalez starred in CW’s Arrow,what Netflix describes as:

Based on DC Comics’ Green Arrow, an affluent playboy becomes a vengeful superhero, saving the city from villains armed with a bow and arrow.

Amell starred as Oliver Queen (aka the Green Arrow) while Gonzalez played Rene Ramirez (aka Wild Dog). The two starred alongside Katy Cassidey (Laurel Lance aka Black Canary), Dave Ramsey (John Diggle aka Spartan), Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity Smoak) and others.

Related: Katy Perry Hosted Pizza Inside Cinderella’s Castle!

Learn more about Blizzard Beach

Blizzard Beach recently reopened since it was temporarily closed for several months due to the ongoing pandemic. The story of Blizzard Beach is that an old ski resort has melted into an aquatic wonderland now it is known as Blizzard Beach!

You and your family can experience freezing fun by visiting this ice-filled water park located in Walt Disney World. Disneys Blizzard Beach is full of unique and unique attractions that are fun for all ages. From the peaceful lazy Cross Country Creek to the iconic Summit Plummet, there is a wide variety of experiences for everyone.

Related: JoJo Siwa Takes Girlfriend To Disney World For The Perfect Date Night

Have you ever spotted a celebrity at Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.

If you’re looking to visit Walt Disney World on your next family vacation, but aren’t sure where to start planning, don’t hesitate to contact our friends at Academy Travel. They will be with you every step of the way! Get your free quote today.