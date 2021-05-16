Covid-19: the state of mind of an Indian actor – News

We are almost in the middle of 2021 and the Covid-19 pandemic is still raging. One of the many devastating economic impacts of the virus is on the entertainment industry in India. There was a period last year when cases plummeted and a silver lining shone through dark times for those engaged in film and television productions. Some shootings have been restarted. Theaters opened, albeit briefly, and a few movies were released as well.

Sadly, a spike in cases across the country saw even that silver lining. Even as we called perky Bollywood and OTT actress Amrita Puri on Zoom to find out how her new shoot for season 3 of the popular series Four more shots please was going, she informed us that it had closed, with no update on when things would resume.

The frustration in his voice was evident and was reminiscent of so many situations that we have encountered over the past year that have not been like any humanity for a long time.

In a conversation that touched on her OTT and Bollywood career and the lessons she learned from the pandemic, Amrita struck a chord when she admitted that the prospect was what got her through tough times. The comfort and stability of being able to sit at home for months even without a job, the reassurance of knowing that loved ones are safe and healthy are just a few of the blessings she is grateful for.

Excerpts from our conversation.

You just found out that your shoot for season 3 of Four more shots please was canceled. What is on your mind at the moment?

I just have to shoot for about 2-3 days. I shot a web series called Jeet ki zid last year in September / October and it was my first time getting back on set during the pandemic so it was an adjustment for me. With Four more shots please I was comfortable enough to return to the set.

It was great to see everyone again and see the team again. We were supposed to start filming last year and then Covid happened in March and that threw all of our plans for a draw and the same happened again this year unfortunately.

It is a very uncertain period for the actors …

These are really uncertain times and after going through a whole year I was starting to feel happy and positive about the restarting of the shoots and a sense of normalcy. But we’re back to where we started, so it’s extremely frustrating. It’s also really sad to see so many people in pain and to constantly read the news… it leaves you extremely helpless.

Come Four more shots please, this is one of those rare shows directed by women, be it the producers, the director, the writers or even the main characters who are at the center of the stories. How was your participation on this show different from anything you’ve done before?

It’s really great to do a show run by women. I find that not happening enough. There are very few women in the place of producers or directors. You still have men kicking it in and I’m not saying that’s a bad thing, but we need a lot more female-led shows, or women in decision-making or in leadership roles. power.

Four other shots It was great because there is a connection between the producers and myself that I would say I haven’t had with other producers, and I don’t know if it’s because it’s a longtime show and have been working on it since 2018.

I also think it’s just different (having women at the head of a project). Otherwise, you have the manager, who is a man; the producer is male, the story is hero-centered… so everything is very male-centric and male dominated.

Here, I find that there is a lot more dialogue between the producers and myself. There is no ego problem.

I have a great relationship with Rangita Pritish Nandy, who was on set all the time. Whether you are a main character or a character, there is a lot of talk that seems really refreshing to me and I think to some extent I find that I am closer to her because she is a woman!

Do you hope to see more shows like this in the future?

I hope other OTT shows will involve more women. It doesn’t have to be a women’s only show. But it is important to have women in these decision-making or project management roles, or in this (Four more shots please), even the writer is female .. so you get the female point of view. The director is a woman, so it’s told by a female voice.

Otherwise, you are constantly being fed from the male point of view.

It is also important that crew members like technicians etc. get more used to the women running the show.

Jeet ki zid was based on the life of a retired Indian Army officer who faces enormous hardships and was greatly appreciated by the public. Why do you think the story resonated with the public?

It’s a very inspiring story that we need especially at a time like this. Where there is hope, where you see someone with their willpower, courage and determination manages to come out of a situation that seems so bleak and almost hopeless.

So the fact that it’s a true story allowed audiences to really connect with it. I don’t know if it has to do with the weather or if people would have felt affected if Covid wasn’t around, but a story like this just gives you hope.

So far you’ve had a good run on OTT platforms with Jeet Ki Zidd, prisoner of war, made in heaven and Four more shots please. OTT had a huge boost around the time of the pandemic, especially during the lockdown, as people were stuck in their homes and theaters closed. Do you think it offers more to audiences than traditional Bollywood films?

Absolutely. Because with conventional Bollywood films, the problem is that they have to look at marketing; there is a lot of money at stake, and you have to watch – will it sell? Will the masses like it? Can we experiment with the actor, or does it have to be someone who is a star and bankable?

I think all of these things make a huge difference in terms of what kind of stories can be told on OTT – which are much more , they don’t have to be aimed at masses, they can be aimed at an audience. niche. This is where you can take risks. And this is where creativity is more open.

Besides OTT, you played two impactful roles in films like Kai Po Che and Aisha. What would you like to do next in Bollywood?

I would really like to do comedy because it’s a genre I haven’t done. There is a little bit going on with Four more shots please and I enjoyed that. The last time I did a real comedy it was Aisha. I feel like most of the roles I get are very heavy, very intense on OTT, with the exception of Four more shots please. I would love to explore my comedic timing.

I want to do work that I would also like to watch, work that also shows women in a progressive light! Not just someone’s wife … or somebody’s girlfriend.

The world is going through a difficult time with the pandemic. What lessons have you learned from this experience? How do you deal with the days when you are feeling down?

I recently posted an Instagram post which was an inspirational quote on how there will be days when you feel like all is lost and you feel frustrated and really sad. But there will also be good days.

So that’s what I keep remembering, that that too will pass. The other thing that really helps is the perspective, you know? So yes, I am sitting at home, there is no work and we do not have the freedom to move and leave our homes and go elsewhere; it’s the only thing I have that bothers me. But there are people who have it much worse.

I remember being grateful, that my family is doing well and that I am doing well.