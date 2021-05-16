Matthew McConaughey Texas Governor Potential Run is gaining steam – The Hollywood Reporter





Matthew McConaughey is apparently taking action as he plans to run for governor of Texas. According to a Sunday report of Politico, the Oscar-winning actor and beloved Texas native has appealed to influential people in the state’s political arena, taking their temperature on his possible campaign. Among those McConaughey has been in contact with is a “moderate Republican CEO and energy specialist with deep pockets,” according to several people familiar with the conversations they spoke with. Politico. The actor for months has publicly toyed with the idea of ​​running for the top job in the state, but the idea was quickly dismissed by some as just a press stunt. however, a survey carried out last month by The morning news from Dallas and the University of Texas at Tyler have indicated that McConaughey may be a viable candidate. If he threw his Stetson in the ring and ran for governor, the poll found 45% of registered voters in Texas would vote for McConaughey, 33% would vote for incumbent Governor Greg Abbott, and 22% would vote for someone. else. The poll was conducted from April 6 to 13, with 1,126 registered voters, with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.92 percentage points, according to the newspaper. Both Politico and The morning news from Dallas It is clear that it would not be fun for McConaughey to run and it could have a big negative impact on his career in Hollywood. Yet the possible run should not be completely dismissed as absurd. “I’m a little more surprised people aren’t taking it more seriously, honestly,” said Brendan Steinhauser, an Austin-based GOP strategist. Politico. “Fame in this country matters a lot… it’s not like a C-list actor that nobody likes. He’s got a call. McConaughey, who lives in Austin with his wife Camila and three children, did not discuss what his campaign might look like, nor did he specify which party he would run under. A rep for the actor could not be reached immediately for comment. Abbott, 63, will seek a third term in 2022.







