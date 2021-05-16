Backlash during the Channel 7 actor interview

A backlash against actor Craig McLachlan and Channel 7 erupted on Twitter hours before the scheduled interview to be honest, which continued during its screening on Sunday night.

Twitter users either avoided watching him or turned to another channel, with some even calling the actor for “excessive lip twitching.”

In the explosive interview, McLachlan cries, gets angry, lashes out and lashes out at what he says is “the absolute demolition” of his life.

He claims he was passed off as “a dirty pedophile”, contemplated suicide and blames reporters for plotting to make him look bad.

He and his partner, Vanessa Scammell, say the accusers were jealous of his success and that he “envisioned the unthinkable … my family would be better off without me.”

Ms Scammel also claims that the magistrate who acquitted McLachlan of the indecent assault charges robbed him of his victory by criticizing his performance as a witness.

She says it was because of the #MeToo climate that forced people to support women.

Twitter users complained that Channel 7 was “literally trying to make Craig Mclachlan the victim.”

Others called him a “pitcher” or said they had already turned off and were looking at something else.

A bitter McLachlan said he had not worked for three years because he had been cruelly targeted.

“The crucifixion was so brutal,” he said.

“In this post, the Weinstein hashtag #MeToo world, I can’t win,” he told Seven.

“I never forced people to get sexual favors, I never… locked anyone in a hotel room

and told them to give me one handy. This is (swear) scandalous.

The 55-year-old sat down with Seven to tell his side of a story that had made headlines since media allegations in 2018 and when he was charged in 2019.

The actor was removed from the Rocky horror show and The Mysteries of Doctor Blake following the charge.

The interview is McLachlan’s first since his acquittal of the sexual harassment allegations in December.

He was frustrated that he had not been believed, despite being “100% acquitted” and “innocent”.

Asked by Channel 7 if there was smoke, was there no fire, he agreed that there was a fire “in the culture behind the scenes of this show”.

“The shenanigans… and the consensual carry-on baggage of this show,” he said.

“Yes, I snuck in with the others.

“Make no mistake, I never behaved in a way that was disproportionate to what was going on around me.”

He said a kiss on stage, which was inscribed in the Rocky Horror script, resulted in a criminal charge, with the actress claiming he took the opportunity to kiss her with the tongue.

The magistrate finally concluded that there had been no indecent assault.

“I was criminally charged for that kiss… that I played over 130 times before that night

“It’s scandalous, three years, a beautiful past life.”

Magistrate Belinda Wallington found the women “strong, credible and reliable” and “courageous and honest witnesses”, noting that McLachlan on the whole was not an impressive witness.

Ms Scammell said those comments had to do with “the #MeToo climate” and “basically we feel like she took it from us.”

McLachlan told Seven that he was very much in love with his partner, “my beautiful Nessie”, that he could never have been interested in the sexual approaches of the women in the cast of Rocky Horror.

Ahead of the show’s screening, Twitter posters, including from members of the entertainment industry, urged others to do something other than watch the 90-minute special.

“Do something else Sunday night. Get together with friends. Prepare a good meal. Watch a movie, ”tweeted Julia Zemiro, ABC presenter.

Actress Virginia Gay suggested instead of watching the show that people “went out. See a show. Have a meal at the pub. Listen to the women ”.

Native theater director Richard Carroll tweeted that he would “walk my dogs and watch the latest episode of Mare of Easttown.”

Others just bagged the acting ability of Mclachlan, an AFL viewer complaining about the show’s specials during a game: “I can’t wait for this game to end, so I’m taking a shot.” break to watch Channel 7 so I don’t have to see Craig McLachlan. terrible action more ”.

Another tweeter asked, “Should I watch Craig McLachlan’s reaction to #metoo tonight?” Or is life too short…?

The actor has always denied allegations that he sexually harassed co-stars in the 2014 theatrical production of The Rocky Horror Show.

But on Twitter this weekend, the prospect of watching what one tweeter called McLachlan’s “Evening of Pity” was too much to bear.

“It’s not too late for Channel 7 to air its McLachlan sobbing show scheduled for Sunday night, if it wants to,” Benjamin Millar tweeted a day before the show aired.

He included a link in his tweet to information about Mr McLachlan’s defamation case.

McLachlan is suing newspapers ABC, Nine for media reporting on the allegations of the 2014 Rocky Horror Show tour for which he was tried and acquitted.

On Twitter Sunday, one user suggested, “Ratings will drop on Ch 7 tonight as Big Brother fans tune in and find Craig McLachlan’s pity night.

“Anyone who had the brilliant idea of ​​pushing him into the Sunday night time slot is an idiot. Craig should go do Panto in England and spare Australia ”.

Another criticized the Channel 7 promo for the show, tweeting, “I’m not easily taken aback but I couldn’t believe what I saw last night.

“It wasn’t even Craig McLachlan’s story, they were saying things with disdain like ‘In the age of the hashtag metoo’.”

A January 2018 report from Fairfax and the ABC first reported allegations that McLachlan had been accused of sexually harassing multiple actresses.

Victoria Police then charged him with seven counts of indecent assault and six counts of assaulting four women on the set of The Rocky Horror Show in 2014.

He was acquitted of all crimes.

Vanessa Scammell says McLachlan has been “abandoned by everyone”.

Last December, Magistrate Belinda Wallington said prosecutors had failed to meet the standard required for her to find McLachlan guilty of the allegations.

Ms Wallington called the actor’s behavior “egotistical” and said his “sense of humor itself” may have led him to believe that the victims consented to his actions.

However, she ultimately dismissed police allegations that the former Neighbors star touched a woman’s genitals on her costume on stage, that he stuck his tongue into a woman’s mouth and that ‘he had felt a woman’s thigh.

In front of his law firm after his acquittal, McLachlan said he trusted the law.

“As you can imagine, we have a lot to say. We maintained a dignified and respectful silence for almost three years and trusted the law, ”said McLachlan.

“Stay safe, be kind to each other, we’ll see you in the new year.”

