Wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to ‘Hollywood’ section away from royal family display

States revive rule requiring unemployed people to look for work or lose their advantage

A principle of the American unemployment system is that anyone who receives benefits, in good times and bad, must look for work. This consideration changed at the start of the pandemic. Deep fears of contagion and the sudden need for millions of workers to become caregivers has led states to lift the demands for both practical and compassionate reasons. But as vaccinations increase and the economy comes back to life, more than half of all states have revived their job search requirements. Arkansas and Louisiana did so months ago in an attempt to push workers off their bloated unemployment lists. Others, like Vermont and Kentucky, have followed in recent weeks. Sign up for the New York Times The Morning newsletter The rest may be on its way. President Joe Biden on Monday ordered the Department of Labor to work with other states, as health and safety conditions permit, to put such requirements in place as the pandemic abates. Employers can welcome these changes as they potentially expand the pool of job seekers. But for many workers, the search obligation is a premature declaration that the world has returned to normal even as legitimate concerns persist about the virus contracting and childcare constraints. The job search is just a mess, said Tyler Evans, 34, who lost his job for nearly four years at a restaurant in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, at the start of the pandemic. . Evans’ doctor did not allow him to work, warning him that he faced additional risk from the coronavirus because he suffered from an autoimmune disease. According to Tennessee, however, Evans must complete three job search activities per week to remain eligible for unemployment benefits. When he explained his situation to the people in the state labor department, they suggested that he just say that he had looked for work, because the state system had no way of reporting cases. health like hers. Instead, Evans diligently applied to jobs every week, even though he wouldn’t be able to take on any of them. I would say one in four times someone would call me back, he said. And I should say, Oh, I can’t work for you for health reasons, but the Ministry of Labor asked me to do it anyway. Research suggests that the demands of job search in one form or another during normal economic times can force workers to find their next job and reduce their unemployment time. But the pandemic has added a new dimension to a debate about how to balance relief with the presumption that unemployment is only transitory. Most states cut unemployment benefits after 26 weeks. Business groups say reinstating job search requirements will help boost the job market and deter workers from waiting to return to former employers or expecting distant or better-paying jobs . Opponents argue that the mandate prevents undue numbers of Americans from continuing to receive needed benefits, as it can be difficult to meet sometimes arduous demands, including documenting research efforts. And they say workers may be forced to apply for and take lower-paying or less satisfying jobs at a time when the pandemic has caused some to re-evaluate how they think about their work, their family needs and their prospects. I think the job search requirement is necessary as an economist, said Marta Lachowska, an economist at the WE Upjohn Institute for Employment Research in Kalamazoo, Michigan, who has studied the effects of job search requirements on employment. But, she added, given the big disruption we’ve seen in the job market, maybe people should be left behind. In Washington, the issue has become part of a wider dispute over unemployment benefits that escalated after the disappointing April jobs report, with Republicans claiming Bidens’ policies deter people from seeking work and slow down economic recovery. A growing number of Republican governors have taken matters into their own hands and have decided to end a weekly unemployment supplement of $ 300 and other federally funded emergency aid that otherwise is not expected to expire until. September. Biden has fended off criticism of his economic stimulus package. But its acceptance of job search requirements more than a year after the federal government ordered states to waive them has made the practice a mainstay in the effort to revitalize the economy. Tim Goodrich, executive director of state government relations at the National Federation of Independent Business, said its members had complained about struggling to fill vacancies, a challenge that restoring job search requirements might help alleviate. They’re seeing a shortage of applicants, so a job search certainly helps, Goodrich said. Job vacancies rose in March to 8.1 million, the Labor Ministry reported on Tuesday, but there are more than 8 million fewer people working than before the pandemic. Economists attribute some of the incongruity to a temporary mismatch between the jobs on offer and the skills or backgrounds of those looking for work. They say that in a recovering job market like the current one, there may not be enough suitable jobs for people seeking re-employment, which can frustrate workers and push them to apply for random positions. This is the case of Rie Wilson, 45, who worked in theatrical sales for a nonprofit in New York City before losing her job last summer. To meet the New York job search requirement, which typically requires unemployed seekers to complete at least three job search activities each week, Wilson had to apply for positions that she would typically not consider. not, like administrative assistant jobs, she said. The prospect of taking such a job makes her anxious. There’s always a thought in my mind that, well, what if I’m drawn in this direction just because I’m forced to apply for these jobs? What does it look like for my career? she said. The process took a long time, she said, and it’s also a mental drain because you are literally being pulled from all angles in a very stressful situation. Alexa Tapia, unemployment insurance campaign coordinator at the National Employment Law Project, a workers’ advocacy group, said job search demands hurt more than they help, especially during the pandemic. In particular, she said, such demands perpetuate systemic racism by trapping people of color, especially women, in underpaid work with fewer benefits. And she noted that people of color were more likely to be denied benefits based on these requirements. With state unemployment offices already overtaxed, she added, job search requirements are just another hurdle for applicants, and this can be a very demoralizing hurdle. In states that have reinstated job search requirements, worker advocates say a particularly frustrating barrier is lack of guidance. Sue Berkowitz, director of the South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center, which works with low-income South Carolinians, said many of the state’s unemployed want to return to work. But the information on the states website about job search requirements is so confusing, she said, that she fears workers may not understand them. Before the state reimposed the requirements last month, Berkowitz sent an annotated copy of the proposed wording to the chief of staff of the South Carolina Department of Employment and Manpower, asking for clarifications and changes. One of his biggest concerns was that the language as it stood was at a grade 12 reading level, while the typical reading level for American adults is much lower. She didn’t get an answer. They were crickets, she said. More generally, employees in South Carolina, where the minimum wage is $ 7.25 an hour, may be reluctant to take a job that pays less than the one they held before the pandemic, Berkowitz said. It’s not that they are below taking a job that earns much less, but their financial needs are high enough that they have to keep earning a certain salary, she said. While job search requirements have become a political issue, their restoration does not just follow partisan lines. In Florida, for example, the Republican governor had kept the job search exemption in place, but the state recently announced it would reinstate the requirement at the end of the month. Many other states, especially the Republican states, have rushed to reduce their job search requirements. This is what Crista San Martin, who uses the pronouns them and them, found when they quit their job for health reasons at a dog boarding house in Cypress, Texas, which reinstated their duty to find employment in November. San Martin, 27, said there are very few job opportunities nearby in the pet care industry, making it difficult to find a job. It made it really difficult for me to record job searches because there just weren’t enough jobs that I would actually want to do for my career, they said. The first job they applied for was in a Panera, which is not in my area of ​​interest at all. Above all, applying for arbitrary jobs seemed risky, they said, as there was no way to assess potential employers' COVID-19 safety protocols. San Martin has since returned to its old job. It's pretty unfair, they said. Go out and just cast a wide net and see if some random business will take you away isn't sure.