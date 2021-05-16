Entertainment
Paul Hollywood’s ex-wife once revealed why she took over ‘GBBO’ judge after his very public affair
Paul Hollywood had a very public affair when he started working on the American version of the Great British Bake Off. Despite Hollywood’s infidelity, his wife Alexandra took him over. Their reconciliation did not last long, however.
The couple last separated in 2017 and their marriage ended in divorce. Why did Hollywood’s ex-wife give him a second chance?
Paul Hollywood had an affair with his co-star Marcela Valladolid
After the Great British Bake Off was successful in the UK, an American version went into production known as the The American Pastry Contest. Hollywood was the only member of the GBBO cast who crossed the pond to take part in the show’s American counterpart.
Jeff Foxworthy hosted The American Pastry Contest, with Hollywood as judge alongside chef Marcela Valladolid.
Due to poor ratings, the series only lasted one season on CBS before being canceled. However, while filming all seven episodes of the series, Hollywood and Valladolid had a brief affair.
Hollywood called the case ‘the biggest mistake of my life’
At the time of Hollywood’s affair with Valladolid, he had been married to his wife Alexandra for 15 years.
The couple met in Cyprus while working as a head baker at a five-star hotel. They later got married and welcomed a son named Josh.
In an interview with Radio 5 live in 2013, Hollywood admitted the affair and said he and Alexandra had separated. The baker called it the biggest mistake of his life.
“I had an affair in America with my co-judge and it was something that … it was the biggest mistake of my life, because in fact I still love my wife,” said Hollywood at the time, according to The independent.
Paul Hollywood’s wife brought it back
the GBBO star went on to say that he “deserved” the bad press he was receiving, and accepted it as “punishment” for his actions. He also admitted that he didn’t expect anyone to care.
“I didn’t think anyone was interested in me for a start, which is why I was shocked at the kickoff of it all,” Hollywood said.
RELATED: Do judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood from the original The Great British Baking Show get along?
He added that he and Alexandra were talking and working to get back together. And that’s exactly what ended up happening. The couple reconciled, moved on and ended up in a “much better place.” At least for a while. They separated again in 2017 and the marriage ended in divorce.
Alexandra says she got ‘lost’ in marriage
Alexandra opened up about her 20-year Hollywood marriage and subsequent split in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph.
She admits that she “got lost” and “made sacrifices” in her marriage.
“When you get married and have kids, it’s easy to get lost,” Alexandra explained. “I’m not complaining because I was happy, but someone else is tearing it all up and it wakes you up with who you are and what you’ve become and what sacrifices you’ve made.
Paul Hollywood’s ex-wife explains why she gave him a second chance
Paul and Alexandra’s brief split in 2013 resulted in a payment of $ 1.4million for her ahead of their reconciliation. She says she decided to give her husband a second chance for the sake of their son.
“I stand by this decision. I believed in my marriage, I wanted it to work, ”said the ex-Hollywood wife.
She went on to say that despite the marriage ending years ago, the divorce was still very painful for her. Alexandra says it was difficult, but that she is “not broken”.
“Divorce hurts. I had been married for 20 years. But keep going, ”she concluded.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]