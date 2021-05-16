Paul Hollywood’s ex-wife once revealed why she took over ‘GBBO’ judge after his very public affair

Paul Hollywood had a very public affair when he started working on the American version of the Great British Bake Off. Despite Hollywood’s infidelity, his wife Alexandra took him over. Their reconciliation did not last long, however.

The couple last separated in 2017 and their marriage ended in divorce. Why did Hollywood’s ex-wife give him a second chance?

Paul Hollywood had an affair with his co-star Marcela Valladolid

After the Great British Bake Off was successful in the UK, an American version went into production known as the The American Pastry Contest. Hollywood was the only member of the GBBO cast who crossed the pond to take part in the show’s American counterpart.

Jeff Foxworthy hosted The American Pastry Contest, with Hollywood as judge alongside chef Marcela Valladolid.

Due to poor ratings, the series only lasted one season on CBS before being canceled. However, while filming all seven episodes of the series, Hollywood and Valladolid had a brief affair.

Hollywood called the case ‘the biggest mistake of my life’

At the time of Hollywood’s affair with Valladolid, he had been married to his wife Alexandra for 15 years.

The couple met in Cyprus while working as a head baker at a five-star hotel. They later got married and welcomed a son named Josh.

In an interview with Radio 5 live in 2013, Hollywood admitted the affair and said he and Alexandra had separated. The baker called it the biggest mistake of his life.

“I had an affair in America with my co-judge and it was something that … it was the biggest mistake of my life, because in fact I still love my wife,” said Hollywood at the time, according to The independent.

Paul Hollywood’s wife brought it back

the GBBO star went on to say that he “deserved” the bad press he was receiving, and accepted it as “punishment” for his actions. He also admitted that he didn’t expect anyone to care.

“I didn’t think anyone was interested in me for a start, which is why I was shocked at the kickoff of it all,” Hollywood said.

He added that he and Alexandra were talking and working to get back together. And that’s exactly what ended up happening. The couple reconciled, moved on and ended up in a “much better place.” At least for a while. They separated again in 2017 and the marriage ended in divorce.

Alexandra says she got ‘lost’ in marriage

Alexandra opened up about her 20-year Hollywood marriage and subsequent split in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph.

She admits that she “got lost” and “made sacrifices” in her marriage.

“When you get married and have kids, it’s easy to get lost,” Alexandra explained. “I’m not complaining because I was happy, but someone else is tearing it all up and it wakes you up with who you are and what you’ve become and what sacrifices you’ve made.

Paul Hollywood’s ex-wife explains why she gave him a second chance

Paul and Alexandra’s brief split in 2013 resulted in a payment of $ 1.4million for her ahead of their reconciliation. She says she decided to give her husband a second chance for the sake of their son.

“I stand by this decision. I believed in my marriage, I wanted it to work, ”said the ex-Hollywood wife.

She went on to say that despite the marriage ending years ago, the divorce was still very painful for her. Alexandra says it was difficult, but that she is “not broken”.

“Divorce hurts. I had been married for 20 years. But keep going, ”she concluded.