Actor Russell Crowe remembers nighttime singer Sting taking him to a Dublin SWINGERS bar

Russell Crowe took a walk down memory lane on Friday.

Posting on Twitter, the 57-year-old Australian actor recalled attending a concert by British rock band The Police in Ireland.

After the show, which took place in Croke Park, Dublin, in 2007, the singer of the band Sting, 69, took Russell to a local pub – which was hosting a swinger event.

Memory Lane: Russell Crowe recalled an evening with singer Sting after police concert in Ireland

“ The one and only time I went to Croke Park was to see The Police in concert. I flew from London, ” the Gladiator star tweeted.

“Sitting on a roadside suitcase at the side of the stage. Brilliant. After the gig, met Sting, for a pint, random pub. Unbeknownst to us, it was swingers night.

Russell went on to make it clear that it was actually just a pint, as he had a tight schedule – and he had his then-wife Danielle Spencer, 52, in tow.

“Throw in on time. Onepint was all calendar allowed. I was also married. And … my wife was with me … and the kids were waiting for us at the house … so …

He added: “A poetry of a different kind. At the time. People ask me why I love Dublin, I ask, how much time do I have?

Russell and fellow Australian Danielle married between 2003 and 2018 and share two sons, Charles, 17, and Tennyson, 14.

It comes as new details emerge about Russell Poker Face’s upcoming psychological thriller.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, the Gary Fleder-directed blockbuster will begin filming next month in Australia, with reports that it will be shot in parts of the east coast of New South Wales.

Natalie Portman, who is currently in Sydney filming Thor: Love and Thunder, is also set to star in the film, the publication reports.

According toDeadline, Poker Face tells the story of a tech billionaire named Jake (played by Russell) who brings his childhood friends together in his Miami estate for what turns into a high stakes poker game.