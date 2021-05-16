Connect with us

Entertainment

Actor Russell Crowe remembers nighttime singer Sting taking him to a Dublin SWINGERS bar

Avatar

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By


Actor Russell Crowe remembers nighttime singer Sting taking him to a Dublin SWINGERS bar

By Marta Jary For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Update:

Russell Crowe took a walk down memory lane on Friday.

Posting on Twitter, the 57-year-old Australian actor recalled attending a concert by British rock band The Police in Ireland.

After the show, which took place in Croke Park, Dublin, in 2007, the singer of the band Sting, 69, took Russell to a local pub – which was hosting a swinger event.

Pictured: Stinger Sting

Memory Lane: Russell Crowe recalled an evening with singer Sting after police concert in Ireland

“ The one and only time I went to Croke Park was to see The Police in concert. I flew from London, ” the Gladiator star tweeted.

“Sitting on a roadside suitcase at the side of the stage. Brilliant. After the gig, met Sting, for a pint, random pub. Unbeknownst to us, it was swingers night.

Russell went on to make it clear that it was actually just a pint, as he had a tight schedule – and he had his then-wife Danielle Spencer, 52, in tow.

After the show, which took place in Croke Park, Dublin, in 2007, the singer of the band Sting, 69, took Russell to a local pub - which was hosting a swinger event. Sting is pictured on stage in 2007

After the show, which took place in Croke Park, Dublin, in 2007, the singer of the band Sting, 69, took Russell to a local pub – which was hosting a swinger event. Sting is pictured on stage in 2007

Details: “The one and only time I went to Croke Park was to see The Police in concert. I flew from London, the Gladiator star tweeted. Brilliant. After the gig, met Sting, for a pint, random pub. Unbeknownst to us, it was swingers night '

Details: “The one and only time I went to Croke Park was to see The Police in concert. I flew from London, the Gladiator star tweeted. Brilliant. After the gig, met Sting, for a pint, random pub. Unbeknownst to us, it was swingers night ‘

“Throw in on time. Onepint was all calendar allowed. I was also married. And … my wife was with me … and the kids were waiting for us at the house … so …

He added: “A poetry of a different kind. At the time. People ask me why I love Dublin, I ask, how much time do I have?

Russell and fellow Australian Danielle married between 2003 and 2018 and share two sons, Charles, 17, and Tennyson, 14.

It comes as new details emerge about Russell Poker Face’s upcoming psychological thriller.

No thanks: Russell went on to make it clear that it was really only a pint because he had a tight schedule - and he had his then-wife Danielle Spencer (right) in tow. Photographed in 2007

No thanks: Russell went on to make it clear that it was really only a pint because he had a tight schedule – and he had his then-wife Danielle Spencer (right) in tow. Photographed in 2007

The actor wrote: 'Jet on time. A pint was the whole program allowed. I was also married. And ... my wife was with me ... and the kids were waiting for us at the house ... so ...

The actor wrote: ‘Jet on time. A pint was the whole program allowed. I was also married. And … my wife was with me … and the kids were waiting for us at the house … so …

According to The Sunday Telegraph, the Gary Fleder-directed blockbuster will begin filming next month in Australia, with reports that it will be shot in parts of the east coast of New South Wales.

Natalie Portman, who is currently in Sydney filming Thor: Love and Thunder, is also set to star in the film, the publication reports.

According toDeadline, Poker Face tells the story of a tech billionaire named Jake (played by Russell) who brings his childhood friends together in his Miami estate for what turns into a high stakes poker game.

Coming soon: It comes as new details emerge on Russell Poker Face's upcoming psychological thriller, according to The Sunday Telegraph, the Gary Fleder-directed blockbuster will begin filming next month in Australia

Coming soon: It comes as new details emerge on Russell Poker Face’s upcoming psychological thriller, according to The Sunday Telegraph, the Gary Fleder-directed blockbuster will begin filming next month in Australia

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: