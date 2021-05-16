‘Young Rock’ creator NahnatchkaKhan details her extended workday – The Hollywood Reporter





A day packed with zoom in the life of the creator of Young Rock during the quarantine of a hotel in Australia Early in the morning I woke up with jet lag in a quarantine hotel in Brisbane, Australia several days after a 14 day quarantine. The day before, we had our first pre-table read with the Young Rock launch on Zoom. 7:00 a.m. Individual notes session with [writer and co-creator] Jeff Chiang with all of the cast above Zoom, before our first table read the next day. NBC 9:30 AM Call with Young Rock dialogue coach. Obviously we’re doing it in Australia, and we have a lot of New Zealand actors on the show, so we had to make sure everyone was speaking with an American accent. 10:00 a.m. Showcasing Networked Set Design on Zoom, where our production designer, Michael Rumpf, showcased his concept art to NBC. That’s a million people on Zoom and we all talk about it together. 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Initial Young Rock key art meeting, followed by a page flip with Martin McGrath, DP, and Jeff Walker, supervising director and co-producer, to discuss everything we need for the camera. 2:30 p.m. I needed half an hour to get some fresh air and stretch, and I just looked at the parking lot across the street [see photo below]. Fortunately my room had a small balcony. You couldn’t open your door in the hallway, and there were guards down the hall. It was a pretty intense lockdown. Courtesy of Nahnatchka Khan 3:00 p.m. Zoom meets with wardrobe. 3:30 p.m. Jeff Chiang and I started the rewrites from the pre-table reading. Dwayne [Johnson] was going to be there, we were going to have people listening from LA – it was crazy. Late afternoon Jeff [Walker] and Marty, who are now on-site scouts, face me Timing to show me locations. First time facing FaceTimed on a location tracker. Evening I start to think about dinner. You place your order through Uber Eats or the Australian Deliveroo app. When the food arrives, the front desk calls and says, “Your food has arrived, please wait 60 seconds after the shot.” You have to wait for them to leave, then you can open your door. It was wild. End of the night Jeff Chiang and I are in the final phase of Zoom collaboration. We need to output the scripts for reading from the table. Then I went through the first episode, which I was directing, and made more episode notes and shot lists. This story first appeared in the May 12 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







