Univisions Luis Silberwasser talks about his corporate vision and its merger with Televisa before 2021-2022 in advance

Four months after joining Univision as president of its television network group, Luis Silberwasser is set to participate in his first Upfront for the company. He is no stranger to these annual events, having participated in numerous broadcasting companies throughout his long career, such as Discovery Networks International and more recently Telemundo, where he is recognized for leading network transformation, changed the programming strategy and improved its ranking in the television space. It was under his leadership that Telemundo defeated prime-time Univision in Spanish for the first time in its history – position lost in 2018 after leaving his now rival network.

Silberwasser’s first Univision Upfront presentation also comes just a month after executive management announced a $ 4.8 billion merger deal with Televisa, which, after all regulatory approvals, will lead to the creation of a new combined entity called Televisa-Univision.

Ahead of the event, Silberwasser talks about the new role, his vision in shaping the company’s programming and the merger with Televisa.

How do you settle into the new job?

Awesome. I love it. The company is undergoing a transformation in relation to what will happen in the future. And helping to lead the group of television networks in this part of the transformation is very exciting. There is already a great team that I love to work with, with a lot of great ideas and a desire to do important things.

What is your vision for prime time programming?

I’ll start with some kind of audience. The relationship Univision has with the Hispanic public in the United States is a great asset. They come to us for news … to find out what’s going on, especially during the pandemic. We have sports … and entertainment – drama, reality shows. My vision is that we need to redouble our efforts and try to create even more cultural moments like this that help to strengthen this relationship. In many cases, what we are doing is great. Over 50% of our daily broadcasts are live … 90% of our audience is live during prime time. There is a connection, an immediacy that Univision has with its viewers that I would like to take to a higher level, with bigger events, bigger dramas, bigger strategies.

For example, our Sunday night strategy is called Sundays with the family (Family Sundays) – a place where families can come and watch. We have a great base. I think we have to continue to build on this foundation to try to make our programming bigger and better.

I’m always talking about a few lenses that we look at when we select the lineup. It must be big. It has to be, in many cases, live, or have that kind of immediacy and high stakes – the ability to make sure people don’t want to miss it – even the novelas. I can’t find a lot of people recording the novels. I want these products to continue. Looking ahead, there is clearly more competition there; there are different platforms. But some things remain the same. Great ideas, great talent, great storytelling continue to be valued and these are the things you’ll see us do more of over time.

How will the merger with Televisa impact Univision’s overall programming objectives and future growth?

It’s early to tell. The deal was only recently announced and it takes some time to get approved. We have a very strong programming and creative relationship, where the team at Univision and the team at Televisa work together to create, decide and determine what are the best shows to offer in this market – in the United States. We look forward to an even closer collaboration, where the artificial borders – since we were sort of two separate companies – might not be there in the future, because it would only be one company. And I think the decision-making process will likely be easier and the creative conversations even stronger and more robust.

Will your programming strategy be defined by streaming?

Our streaming plans are under development. We believe there are different needs and audiences for linear and streaming platforms. We don’t see these things as overlapping. We are going to create programming that is for linear networks and there will be different programming which is for streaming networks. And these shows will appeal to different types of audiences.

What’s interesting about the merger and the future of Univision is that we’ll be able to do both things and reach even more viewers, because now we’re going to have a complementary platform that we didn’t have. not before.

What will you reveal in your Upfront presentation?

We have developed two new tent poles. Usually our tentpole strategy is really rooted in music (like the Latin Grammys). But now were adding two big new initiatives to the calendar.

One is TUDN MegaFest – a sports and entertainment initiative that combines the champions of the Liga MX Campen de Campeones with a music concert, a gala event where we present the best players of the Mexican League.

The second is UniVisionarios. We want to create a prestigious event where we honor the pioneers, game changers, Hispanics who have truly made incredible contributions to our community in the U.S. All of our networks will participate during the year to select the people who are went above and beyond and helped others. ..in music, art, technology, business and politics. After 9 or 12 months, organize a gala, where the public will play a role by voting for those UniVisionarios.

We are also investing heavily in our morning show Wake up america which is the number one morning show in the Hispanic US market. We are extending this very successful franchise with a Sunday morning edition starting at the end of the year.

On the drama side, we had great success with “The Collection”, shorter dramas, inspired or reimagined from older popular novels. We are launching a remake of The rich cry too (The rich cry too announced in the 2019-2020 Upfronts but has not aired this season). We’re really excited about this because we want to move in that direction as well – to create things that are more premium in terms of production values, shorter storytelling, faster paced and more forward-thinking, and which we also want have it in our prime time on Univision.

Part of the strategy is … we have Univision, but we also have Unims. A lot of people don’t pay attention to the Unims but it is developing well. The basis for this growth really has to do with the dating reality show. To fall in love. It is a complementary strategy to Univision. When people come in prime time for drama, music events, reality shows, then Unims will be much more rooted in entertainment, live programming, and daily entertainment. We will build on To fall in love and create even more entertainment properties around it.

Will you continue to include Turkish novels in your programming?

Most of our products come from Televisa. But we also know that there is room for some of these great stories that we find, whether in Turkey, Brazil or Colombia. We don’t fully rely on them, but every once in a while we find something that’s really cool that has these storytelling values ​​and that we believe our Hispanic audience wants. Then yes. We will continue. Is this the heart of our strategy? No. But whenever we find something, we’re not afraid to have it on Univision or Unims.

Given the success of shorter series on streaming platforms, will you move towards novels with fewer episodes?

I think there is value in variety. I think the Hispanic audience, like any other audience, isn’t looking for just one thing. We’ve had huge success with 80-100 episode products. And we still see it today. Some of our best shows are long-running novels. At the same time, I think there is room in our prime time for something that isn’t shorter and maybe a different theme, which is sharper. So I think there is an appetite for both, depending on the story. It’s about giving audiences what they want and keeping the audience on your channel.