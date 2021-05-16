Bollywood star Salman Khan’s insane car collection





Salman Khan Car Collection For years now, Salman Khan has not only imprinted his signature utopian cop style with his ready-made films, but he’s also proven to be a selfless artist. His works have always reached the masses, be it his philanthropic accounts or his looks on the big screen. Salman is an actor who managed to promise his fans that Eid will be released this year despite this year’s gap in 2020 when the pandemic took everyone by surprise. In addition to his impeccable acting skills and creative production techniques, the actor also has several hobbies, and one of them is a huge range of cars. Like many celebrities, Salman also has a chic collection of cars parked in his garage. Learn more about the Dabangg the expensive rides of the actor in his possession. Find out below:

(Image credit: t2online) It seems that among the many walks he has taken in the past, the Range Rover seems to be his favorite. The actor apparently owns a Land Range Rover, although the version is unclear. Salman has a super expensive Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a previous generation S-Class W221 with headlights. The actor is often seen riding this chic merry-go-round during various public spotting. According to Financial Express, Salman’s possession of this Toyota Land Cruiser is still unclear. However, it has made headlines in the past that Salman had a vehicle like this in his garage.

(Image credit: Bollywood Cat) The flagship sedan of this German brand, an Audi A8 L, is one of the rarest cars seen by Salman. The A8 L is available in various engine configurations, including a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine and a 4.2-liter V8 gasoline engine.

(Image credit: treandingcar) Another from its Mercedes-Benz collection is the GL-Class. The actor allegedly bought this car when it was not available in India before. It is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 258 hp and 260 Nm of peak torque. In terms of work, the latest version of Salman Radhe: your most wanted bhai was shown on a pay-per-view television platform and in cinemas abroad. The film stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The actor will then appear in Antim: The Final Truth with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman also Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with southern actress Pooja Hegde. Salman also Tiger 3 in the pipeline, which is the third installment in the Ek Tha Tiger series. The film will star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.







