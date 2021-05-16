Music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo died on May 31, 2020 in a hospital in Mumbai. His brother Sajid Khan had revealed that Wajid had tested positive for COVID-19. But, he already had underlying kidney problems and died of cardiac arrest. Wajid Khan’s latest work came out this month. While Sajid Khan sang the title song of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan, it becomes a last work of Wajid Khan before his death.
In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sajid Khan spoke about the pain of not having his brother around, making music for Salman Khan and how he composed a song for Antim – The Final Truth ten days after his brother died. . Speaking of which, he said that the songs that come from him are so painful and sometimes even he is surprised. He said, “Now the songs that are coming Antim – The Final Truth, the kind of melodies happen, I’m shocked. I was shot at the time and I think this song was made after a week or 10 days after Wajid passed away. I was in great pain that time and when I composed this song I was like “How did I do it?” When I played my mother listen, my mother started to cry. She said, “It’s not you, it’s Wajid.” “
Antim – The Final Truth stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma in the lead roles. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.
