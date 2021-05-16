Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turns 33; List of Best Versatile Actor Movies »Live TV News» Entertainment





Guwahati: It took an industrial visit for Vicky Kaushal to realize that the life of an engineer was not meant for her. The son of action director Sham Kaushal instead took the path of a wrestler, starting as an assistant director on Gangs of Wasseypur, and doing small roles in films like Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Bombay Velvet. It has only been six years since Vicky Kaushal made her big screen debut, but in that short span of time the actor has managed to capture the hearts of millions of people. From becoming the National Crush to taking social media by storm with her dialogues, Vicky has often given her fans and audiences many reasons to rejoice. His ability to take on any role and fully immerse himself in it did wonders for the actor and helped him stand out. Today, as Vicky Kaushal turns 33, we’ve decided to take a look at some of the actor’s best on-screen moments. Whether heartbreaking or hilarious, these films will always be etched in our minds and hearts. Looked: Masaan Released in 2015, Masaan was Vicky Kaushal’s first big breakthrough in the film circuit, as it has toured international film festivals and won several awards. Even in India, the film was highly praised by critics and in particular by Vicky’s performance. Today, Vicky’s heartbreaking scene and dialogue of crying near the ghat after losing a loved one has become a major social media reference. Raazi Another gem of Vicky’s filmography was Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Playing the role of Iqbal, a Pakistani army officer who was married to Sehmat (Alia Bhatt), Vicky surprised us with her charming smile. However, it’s their showdown scene towards the end that makes you feel the character of Vicky and their relationship. URI: The Surgical Strike Catapulting Vicky to National Crush status, Uri: The Surgical Strike was the actor’s first solo outing on the big screen as a lead actor. The film not only took the box office by storm, but ‘How’s The Josh? High Sir’s dialogue has spread across social media like fire. While the film launched Vicky on the path to fame and success, it also gave the actor one of the greatest highlights of his career. Sanju Last but not least, Vicky Kaushal as Kamli in Sanju was heartwarming, hilarious, and the best friend one could ask for. Playing a Gujarati living abroad, Vicky left us apart when he said to Ranbir Kapoorto “Roar” the very first time. Vicky was punchy and brought a never-before-seen awkwardness to the big screen. At the moment, Vicky Kaushal has some highly anticipated projects under her belt. The actor has Shoojit Sircars Sardar Udham Singh, Meghna Gulzars film based on the life of Sam Manekshaw and Yash Raj Films Mr. Lele.

