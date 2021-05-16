Entertainment
Frank Darabont blames Hollywood for rejecting new script based on defeated Kubrick project
Iconic filmmaker Frank Darabont is unhappy with the state of the film industry after it recently failed to get an unmanufactured Stanley Kubrick off the ground – even with Ridley Scott attached. Nowadays, Darabont is well known for developing The walking dead for television before he was controversially fired in the second season. Cinephiles will know him best as the director of one of the most respected films of all time, Shawshank’s Redemption, as well as other Stephen King adaptations like The green Line and Mist.
On the last episode of Post Mortem with Mick Garris, Darabont spoke about his latest creative endeavor. Per Dread Central, he reveals how he spent the last year writing a new script based on a Stanley kubrick treatment. Darabont, who wrote the Oscar nominated screenplays for Shawshank’s Redemption and The green Line, also considered the screenplay to be his best creative endeavor to date. Sadly, even with Ridley Scott also on board to produce, no one in Hollywood was interested.
“I spent the last year writing a screenplay. And I know when I’m hitting all the cylinders or not. I was hitting all the cylinders. It’s a wonderful project based on a treatment that Stanley Kubrick wrote to the end of the 50’s incredible piece of Civil War. This is a very significant scenario and [when] I finished, I said, “This is the best thing I have ever done”. And we did it all over town and we didn’t have a single meeting. .. It’s not just me [involved], [it’s also] the schmuck recluse living in the north. Ridley scott was one of the producers on it! And this is Kubrick’s idea that he developed with Shelby Foote, a renowned Civil War historian. “
Almost echoing how Martin Scorsese said that Marvel movies shouldn’t be considered “cinema,” Darabont also suggests that superhero movies are made for children, adding that he believes movies Hollywood people are no longer the same art form that they used to be.
“They do superhero movies – Marvel movies. They do things for 12 year old comic book collectors … Do they do more movies, really? My thesis is this: c “was the art form of the 20th century. But now, in the 21st century, it’s just another place of distraction. It’s one of a thousand different ways that audiences and audiences can be entertained. You can find good things, absolutely, and a lot of good writing has migrated to TV. Vince Gilligan’s Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul ended up being a gem of great TV writing, for example. But you know what? There used to be three networks and a handful of small local stations! Now it’s 10,000 stations! “
To clarify his point a little more, Darabont also compares the over-saturation of today’s media to the over-exposure of money.
“Do you know what happens when you keep printing money? It loses its value. In Germany in the Weimar era you would get a barrel of deutsche marks and you couldn’t get a loaf of bread. because it had just been devalued to the point where it didn’t matter anymore. I wonder, with this massive tsunami of content … is it possible that something really matters more? Being that thing than the people cherish 20 years later, as people seem to hold Shawshank dear? Like, the way we held Casablanca and the Wizard of Oz dear? Is that possible? Or are we now just a part of all the noise? “
It seems strange that a movie written by Shawshank’s Redemption The writer-director, based on a treatment by Stanley Kubrick and produced by Ridley Scott, failed to gain the attention of a single studio. There’s no denying that the state of the film industry has changed exponentially over the past few decades, but there will be many who will disagree with Darabont’s suggestion that the Marvel movies are to blame. This news comes to us via Dread Central, and you can listen to Darabont’s full interview on the Post Mortem with Mick Garris Podcast.
