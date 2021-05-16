Libyan drug gang member linked to Manchester bombing praised terrorist for ‘doing good’





A Libyan gang operating a drug network in the UK has been linked to the Manchester Arena bombing. One of the suspects police believe helped Salman Abedi as he prepared for the attack was reportedly allowed to leave Britain while still under investigation after the atrocity. There is growing concern that a larger network has also escaped justice. Libyan gangsters reportedly received numerous calls from Abedi, 22, days before the attack. Builder Steve Howe, of Oldham, Greater Manchester, whose wife Alison, 45, died in the explosion, said: We need everyone involved to be arrested. The last thing I want is for a poor family to go through what I’ve been through for the past four years. Gang members were reportedly caught by CCTV checking a car full of explosives. One of them washed up the car the day after the explosion.





(Image: PA)

A gang member was reportedly overheard saying: Our boy did some good in the arena. At least seven drug traffickers are under police investigation in connection with the terrorist attack. Three men refuse to appear as witnesses at the public inquiry into the bombing for fear of incriminating themselves.





(Image: PA)

One is linked to a Libyan organized crime gang. Suicide bomber Abedi murdered 22 people, the youngest was an eight-year-old girl in the arena in May 2017. Her brother Hashem, who helped plan the attack, is the only person charged with it. Hashem was jailed for more than 50 years after a court heard he was just as guilty as his brother for the murders.







