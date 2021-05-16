Taunton Daily Gazette Top 5 Week May 9, 2021





Before we start this week, we take a look back at what week was, and the stories Gazette readers with most. Unsurprisingly, the 6 year construction project that recently started on the Highway 24/140 interchange in Taunton was our main story last week. We’ve put together the Top 5 here for you: Start of road works The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has begun construction of the Route 24 and Route 140 interchange at Taunton, which will include a new southbound ramp from Route 24 to Route 140, widening the two roads and the replacement of three bridges. This screening is expected to continue until June 27. Here’s what we know about the work so far. Sounds of summer As COVID-related restrictions begin to ease, some aspects of normalcy are expected to return this summer. This includes live shows, and you don’t have to look beyond downtown Taunton to catch a show. The District Center for the Arts has brought back its summer concert series, every Friday and Saturday from now until the end of September. And you can also have a barbecue while you’re at it. 5 years since the stabbing in shopping centers May 10 marked 5 years since the poignant daggers in Taunton which ended at the Silver City Galleria and resulted in the deaths of Patricia Slavin, 80, at her home and George Heath, 56, at Bertucci’s restaurant in the center Silver City Galleria shopping. Arthur DaRosa, the attacker, is also dead, gunned down by a sheriff’s deputy on leave at the mall. Since, what changes have been made to mental health care and dispatch services in the city? Finding Comfort in Grief Support In 2016, Karen Boudreau’s husband Brad died of a heart attack without warning. Brad was only 51 at the time and their son Christian was only 8. Boudreau describes the weather afterwards as “a fog”. When a friend suggested a bereavement support group, she gave it a try, although she wasn’t sure it was her kind of thing. Since then, We Do Care has helped her find a cure. Now she works to give back to others who also need help. ‘I miss every second that I breathe’ In the 5 years since her husband George died saving the life of Sheenah Savoy in the May 10, 2016 stabbing in Taunton, Rosemary Heath has had a long journey of recovery. She suffered from PTSD following George’s death, and it affected her personality as well. It was not easy, but thanks to the therapy it is “learn to be the new version of me suffering from PTSD. “ Taunton Daily Gazette / Herald Newscopy editor-in-chief and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at [email protected] Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos