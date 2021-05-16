Once Upon A Time In Hollywood A Novel To Read By Jennifer Jason Leigh

Jennifer Jason Leigh is definitely having a great time, and it maybe started thanks to her Oscar nominated turn (Best Supporting Actress) in “The Hateful Eight” in 2015. Now she will team up with the director of this. film (Quentin Tarantino, of course) to tell the audiobook of his upcoming novelization of his 2019 film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. The novel (and audiobook) hit Harper Collins shelves on June 29. The 224-page book arrives in paperback form for the mass market this summer, with a deluxe hardcover edition available this fall. The 11-hour audiobook is already available to pre-order.

“Quentin Tarantino’s long-awaited first work of fiction – at once hilarious, delicious and brutal – is the always surprising, sometimes shocking new novel based on his Oscar-winning film,” the book’s synopsis read. “Rick Dalton: He used to have his own TV series, but now Rick is a failed villain of the week, drowning his sorrows in whiskey sisters. Will a phone call from Rome save his fate or seal it? Cliff Booth: Rick’s stunt double, and the most infamous man of all movies because he’s the only one who got away with murder. Sharon Tate: She left Texas to pursue a movie star dream and found it. Sharon’s salad days are now over on Cielo Drive in the Hollywood Hills. Charles Manson: Ex-convicts have a zoned bunch of hippies thinking he’s their spiritual leader, but he would trade everything to be a rock and roll star. Hollywood 1969: you should have been there.

“In the seventies, film novels were the first adult books I grew up reading,” Tarantino said recently. “And to this day, I have a huge affection for the genre. As a lover of cinematic novelty, I am proud to announce “ Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ” my contribution to this often marginalized but beloved subgenre of literature. I’m also excited to explore more of my characters and their worlds in a literary endeavor that can (hopefully) rub shoulders with its cinematic counterpart.

Jennifer Jason Leigh can also currently be seen in the Netflix thriller “Woman in the Window”, and will appear in Stephen King’s upcoming adaptation for Apple TV +, “Lisey’s Story”.

