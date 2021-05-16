Kay Cannon’s Cinderella Reveals First Look at Billy Porter as Fairy Godmother





The myth of Cinderella has been told in countless different ways over the years, with the iconic princess and her supporting characters being the fodder for a unique storytelling. Later this year, audiences will be treated to an all-new iteration in the form of Kay Cannon. Cinderella, a musical take on the story that was recently confirmed to debut on Amazon Prime rather than in theaters. The film features a star cast, including Billy Porter, who will play a new version of the fairy godmother nicknamed the “Fab G”. Just days after unveiling the first teaser photos for the project, Sony and Amazon presented a look at Porter as a character, which you can check out below. (Photo: Sony / Entertainment Weekly) According to Weekly entertainment, Cannon specifically crafted the role of Porter, with the actor continuing to help shape the character, particularly from the angle of breaking down gender stereotypes. “Billy articulated the idea [that] magic has no sex, ”Cannon explained. And while Cannon couldn’t confirm the musical number Porter sings in the film, she has hinted that he could very well become a fan favorite. “I think he’s only been on screen for 12 minutes,” Cannon revealed, “[but] it will be your favorite part. “ “He fits the role so well. He’s so ridiculously talented,” Cannon added. “To me, Billy is magic.” Cinderella is a bold, musical new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman, whose dreams are bigger than the world allows, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter) she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true. “Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern and unique twist and starring sensational Camila Cabello and a star cast, “Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.” Producer James Corden and the film crew have taken this beloved fairy tale and revamped it with a fresh and uplifting perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to have our customers around the world sing and dance to director Kay Cannon’s reimagining of this classic story. “ Written for screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has a star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer, along with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Producers are Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose. Cinderella is the latest movie to find a home exclusively on Amazon Prime, featuring Borat: Later Moviefilm, Coming 2 America, and Tom Clancy’s Without remorse being recent additions to the streaming service’s catalog. What do you think of the first look at Billy Porter in Amazon Prime Cinderella? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below! Cinderella is slated to release in September this year exclusively on Amazon Prime.

