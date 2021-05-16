Entertainment
Janet Jackson’s ‘Scream’ outfit sells for $ 125,000 at auction
Janet Jackson’s black “bubble” shirt and Michael Jackson’s iconic “Scream” video sold for $ 125,000 at an auction this weekend with more than 1,000 items from the singer’s personal collection.
Janet wore many outfits in the video “Scream” – which, when it was released in 1995, was the most expensive music video of all time – with all of those sets hitting the block Julien’s Auction as part of the “Iconic Treasures” sale. “. Overall, Janet’s “Scream” wardrobe combined to sell for $ 270,000.
The best-selling item in the auction was Janet’s the most remarkable “Scream” sete – “A black circular bubble textured fabric long sleeve shirt by Dexter Wong, black patent leather pants and a pair of black patent leather thick low heel ankle boots by El Dantes in Spain, size 37/38”, Julien said in his description – which sold for $ 125,000. The pre-auction estimate for the outfit was $ 4,000 to $ 6,000.
In fact, nearly every item in Janet Jackson’s auction far exceeded pre-auction estimates: Rhythm Nation Tour Jacket sold for $ 81,250 (estimate before auction: $ 4,000 – $ 6,000), she 1956 Chevrolet Pickup Truck reached a high bid of $ 112,000 (estimate $ 70,000) and she 6x platinum plate for Rhythm Nation 1814 sold for $ 30,000, about 30 times its pre-auction estimate of $ 800 to $ 1,200.
(Even Jackson’s doll collection – including lots of teddy bears which had no career significance except that they belonged to Janet – sold for a price well above estimate.)
Other notable items included the “Pervert 2” cropped t-shirt and boots Jackson wore at the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards ($ 19,000), her key earrings ($ 43,750) and a drawing Janet made of her sister LaToya Jackson ($ 3,500).
