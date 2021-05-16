Connect with us

Entertainment

8 Disney princesses and the characters they’re almost done with

Avatar

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By


Everyone knows that romance plays a big role in the Disney Princess movies. While it’s not always an easy route to find love for each character, there is a great relationship at the end for the characters. Whether it’s Jasmine and Aladdin or Mulan and Li Shang, there are plenty of fantastic pairs that end up together.

RELATED: 10 Disney Princes That Are Better For Different Princesses

However, what often happens in these movies are the red herrings. Often times, princesses almost end up dating someone completely different before they find their eventual partner, whether it’s something they want or not. So, with which characters did these Disney princesses almost end up as a couple?

8 Princess Jasmine and Jafar (Aladdin)

Princess Jasmine and Jafar kiss in Aladdin

Jafar is the main villain of Aladdin, so Princess Jasmine ending up in a relationship with him wouldn’t have been a good thing. However, this is something that almost ends up happening, Jafar using his powers to try to convince Jasmine’s father that he should be the man for her.

RELATED: Disney Princesses: The 10 Best, Ranked By Style

One of the main storylines of the film is Princess Jasmine who tries to find a suitor. Different characters come to try to woo her, but in vain until Aladdin pretends to be a prince. However, Jafar almost gets his own way by dating her until Aladdin returns to save the day.

7 Merida and the three suitors (Brave)

Brave's three suitors

Merida is a Disney princess who doesn’t end up finding romance in Courageous, because its story is completely different. She’s a character who likes to live to the beat of her own drum and doesn’t interest her in being the stereotypical princess.

However, that doesn’t mean the other characters aren’t trying to introduce her to romance. One of the great parts of the movie is that three different suitors come to compete in order to win Merida’s hand, which she doesn’t care about.

6 Mulan & The Matchmakers Choice (Mulan)

Mulan's Matchmaker Scene

Mulan is one of the less romantic Disney Princess films, mainly because the emphasis is on the action and the war element of the story. However, she also almost ends up dating someone else, as the beginning of the movie is all about her trying to find a romantic partner.

RELATED: Disney Princesses: Ranked By Tragic Education

She is sent to meet the Matchmaker, whose job it is to match Mulan with someone suitable after getting to know her. Lucky for her, this reunion ends up getting hilarious, which leads Mulan down a path that eventually sees her with Li Shang.

5 Rapunzel and no one (Tangled)

Gothel and Rapunzel in Tangled

Rapunzel’s romance with Flynn Rider turns out to be a great story, with the two characters combining perfectly. Even though they bicker and argue, the two meet well and end up being fantastic romantic partners.

However, the original plan for Rapunzel is not to have a lifelong romantic partner. She is supposed to spend her time in the tower, with only Mother Gothel for company, romance and love not originally an option.

4 Belle & Gaston (Beauty and the Beast)

Belle’s romance with The Beast is unlikely on paper, but it turns out to be fantastic nonetheless. However, a big part of the movie is the potential romance between her and Gaston. While Belle makes it clear that she isn’t interested in him, that doesn’t mean Gaston is giving up.

RELATED: Beauty And The Beast: The 10 Best Menu Items At Magic Kingdom’s Be Our Guest Restaurant

He pushes to try to convince her at all costs in the film, and a relationship between them is still on the cards. However, her arrogant personality ends up being her downfall, with Belle just not interested.

3 Anna and Hans (Frozen)

One of the best twists of a Disney Princess movie comes from Frozen when Hans turns out to be the film’s main villain. Originally, entering and sweeping Anna off her feet, seemingly being the perfect romantic partner, it looks like they’re set to be the characters audiences fall in love with throughout the film.

However, things don’t work out for Anna and Hans, mainly because he’s trying to use her. However, things end perfectly for Anna in the long run, as she ends up finding love with Kristoff, who turns out to be one of the nicest characters in the movie.

2 Meg and Prince Adonis (Hercules)

Meg angry with the centaur

Meg is one of the most underrated Disney Princesses, mainly because she doesn’t fall into the classic category of characters that people talk about when it comes to them. However, she is a princess and Meg has a hard time falling in love with Hercules, mainly because of the way things ended with her former partner.

Meg originally dated Prince Adonis, and it’s a relationship that didn’t go as planned for her, which is why she’s so sour about love. However, this is the one that could have ended differently, which would have put Hercules in a very different position.

1 Pocahontas and Kocoum (Pocahontas)

Best example of an almost on-going Disney Princess romance is coming Pocahontas, because she is promised to Kocoum throughout the film. The relationship between them isn’t too strong though, as she isn’t very interested in being a part of it, despite being nice and doing his best.

When she meets John Smith, this relationship really comes to an end and she falls in love with John, despite their differences. Kocoum ends up dying in the movie, and that ends up being one of the most emotional parts of the movie, even though Pocahontas doesn’t want to be with him romantically.

NEXT: Madame Medusa & 9 Other Disney Villains Everyone Forgets

Side-by-side footage of Henry Hill in court at Goodfellas and fake yelling at Tommy during the Funny How scene


following
Goodfellas: Henry Hill’s 10 Best Quotes




What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: