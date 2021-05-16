Hollywood farce, Trump’s Republicans, and Liz Cheney’s surprising courage

If you lean politically to the left and like movies, you were probably a bit Liz cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn Cheney Increasingly Active Young Voters Liberalize US Voters Sunday Shows Sneak Peek: House GOP Removes Cheney From Leadership; CDC Releases New Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated Americans The Memo: Lawmakers Angry Over Greene’s Spit With Ocasio-Cortez READ MORE did last week.

Most likely, your image of her didn’t include some sort of lone wolf heroism that dominates headlines and fuels GOP chaos. Instead, you’d expect Cheney to play a role: the accomplished political opportunist without a compass, ready to do whatever it takes to gain and hold on to power.

This is certainly the image I had. And I got him, among other things, in a biting Hollywood comedy about his eight Oscar nominee dad, the 2018 film. Vice.

For those of us who weren’t fans of Dick Cheney, Vice is a fun ride. Adam mckays the film is partly controversial, partly political satire, the genre that reduces most of the characters to an easy dimension. The former vice president here is driven by all-consuming ambition that forces viewers to get angry, but also laugh (uncomfortably) at Cheneys’ power-hungry ethos.

About two-thirds of the way through the movie, there is a jarring scene where daughter Liz fully embraces her father’s leadership values.

Its 2014. Dick is out of power and Liz Cheney is running for the Wyoming Senate. Shes attacked as pro-gay marriage, supporting her gay sister, Married. Liz sits down with her father and agrees to win by any means necessary: ​​she publicly denounces gay marriage, creating a brutal breakup with her sister.

Most of the details there are true. But the scene is presented in the exaggerated atmosphere of the farce. For Liz and Dick here, it’s a pretty straightforward decision of two people from the same gene pool who understand that power is everything.

For a while, this is the whole truth that each of us in the anti-Cheney column needed. Liz lost that Senate race but won Wyomings’ only congressional seat in 2016. She bolstered her already staggering capacity to drive the progressives mad and dutifully dumped with the Trump-loving House GOP. In 2019, they elevated her to their third highest leadership position.

It looked like Vice-The Sequel. The Congress was undoubtedly a mere stopover in another determined march of Cheneys towards the apogee of the powers. Nothing could stop her and there was certainly nothing Liz would do to stop her.

Until the Capitol uprising.

In the aftermath, Cheney was the only Republican leader in the House or Senate to vote to impeach President Trump Donald TrumpSunday Shows Sneak Peek: House GOP Removes Cheney From His Leadership Position; CDC issues new guidance for fully vaccinated US President of the Navajo Nation on Arizona’s new voting restrictions: an ‘assault’ on our rights The memo: Lawmakers angry over Greene’s row with Ocasio -Cort. She continued to speak out with increasing urgency, essentially daring her colleagues in Congress to either wake her up or chase her away. Last week they chose push.

It was all Liz Cheney playing against the guy at least the guy sketched in Vice. This character would never sacrifice power for the sake of principle; the film unfortunately doesn’t allude to anything deeper in it.

In the end, it’s okay. Satire against politicians has a long and useful history, a fun way to keep the powerful humble. It’s just good for the audience to remember that real humans can surprise you; they are always something more than caricatures.

The real problem now, however, isn’t Hollywood satire, it’s those Republicans who seem eager to parody themselves in a mad race for airtime and headlines. With impeccable faces, they demand congressional hearings on cancellation culture, Claim the COVID vaccine has killed thousands of people and even qualifies the attack on the Capitol as a normal tourist visit. They turn their lust for power into a farce far beyond anything the cast of Vice could imagine.

Looking at this day-to-day debasement, you almost want Adam McKay and his studio to apologize to the Cheneys family.

Almost. It’s hard to deny that Dick Cheney was a worthy target for the arrows Vice aimed at him.

But maybe just this: Towards the very end of the movie, we read about what has happened since we learned that Liz was elected to Congress and her relationship with Mary remains broken. It would be nice if McKay came back here to update his story with his unexpected twist.

It could simply read: Liz Cheney, Profile in Courage. (This is not a joke.)

Everyone would know what he meant.

Joe Ferullo is an award-winning media director, producer and reporter, and former executive vice president of programming for CBS Television Distribution. He was head of news for NBC, writer-producer for Dateline NBC, and worked for ABC News. Follow him on twitter@ ironworker1.