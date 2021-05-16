Seth Rogen recalls being ‘humiliated’ by Beyonc’s bodyguard: ‘I was hit so hard’





Although Seth Rogen co-starred in “The Lion King” with Beyonc in 2019, the comedian didn’t make the best first impression the first time they met. In an interview with E! New “Pop of the day“talk show, Rogen recalls trying to meet Beyonc backstage at the 2011 Grammy Awards, but was physically stopped by the singers’ protective bodyguard. SETH ROGEN SAYS HIS PROFESSIONAL RELATIONSHIP WITH JAMES FRANCO COULD BE MADE AMID ALLEGATIONS OF MISCONDUCT “I was at the Grammys, and I saw Beyonc with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together,” Rogen told Justin Sylvester. “And I charged. Instinct took over and I was like I had to go say, Hi.” Unfortunately for Rogen, who was 29 at the time, he hadn’t had the chance to present himself properly. “I was hit so hard by his security guard that I spilled a glass. I was drinking a screwdriver, which is a bad drink. I deserved what I got,” Rogen joked. “But, I spilled it on myself and a second later someone came up to me and said: You have to present a Grammy now.” SETH ROGEN RECALLS TOM CRUISE TRYING TO PITCH SCIENTOLOGY TO HIM: ‘AVOIDED THIS BULLET’ “I was covered in screwdrivers and I was humiliated, and I couldn’t meet Beyonc,” he lamented. However, Rogen couldn’t stay upset for long because. Shortly after the incident, he was scheduled to take the stage to introduce Eminem, Dr Dre and Rihanna. SETH ROGEN RECALLS NICOLAS CAGE COMING OUT OF GREEN HORNET AWKWARD DINNER MEETING “And so I had to present a Grammy while literally having to hold my arms in a very strange position,” Rogen explained with a laugh. Rogen wrote about this unforgettable moment in his new memoir titled “Year Book”, which is now available in stores. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Two years earlier, the comedian also briefly touched on his awkward first impression while promoting Disney’s computer-animated remake of the classic Disney classic 1994 film, The Lion King. ” “The last time I tried to approach [Beyonc] was at the Grammys about 11 years ago, and his safety hit me so hard I spilled my drink on myself, ”Rogen told Jimmy Kimmel on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel Live. “It was terrible. So I was wary of approaching her because I look like someone you would want to keep away from Beyonc in general. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “And so I waited for her to approach me, which they tell you,” he joked. “She was very pretty and my beard actually got a bit stuck in its sequins. If you take a closer look you will see gray hair on his shoulder.

