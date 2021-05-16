Entertainment
Former child actor Ricky Schroder shared video berating a Costco employee for complying with California law requiring masks
Former child actor Ricky Schroder posted a video on Instagram confronting a Costco employee.
The employee told Schroder that he and other customers were required to wear masks in the store.
While Costco has lifted its nationwide mandatory in-store mask policy, the state of California still needs it.
Former child actor and conservative activist Ricky Schroder shared an online video on Saturday that showed him berating a Costco employee for following California’s COVID-19 laws requiring face masks for shopping in stores .
At the start of the video 1:38, filmed in front of a Costco store in Los Angeles and posted on Schroder’s Instagram Reels On Saturday, Schroder walks up to a Costco employee who is wearing a “Jason” badge. Schroder asked the employee to identify himself.
The man gestured to his badge, said his name was Jason and that he was a supervisor at the Costco store.
“And why don’t you let me in?” Schroder, known for his roles in “Silver Spoons” and “NYPD Blue,” asked behind the camera.
“Because in the state of California and Los Angeles County and Costco, there hasn’t been a change in our mask policy,” the employee said.
“Haven’t you seen the news?” Schroder retorted. “Nationwide Costco said you don’t have to wear masks.”
Costco on Friday lifted its policy of requiring masks in its US stores to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but in doing so, it was noted that masks would still be needed in places subject to national or local ordinances making them mandatory.
The announcement followed updated guidelines last week from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who said people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could ditch their masks in most indoor and outdoor situations.
Following new guidelines from last week from the CDC, several states have abandoned their mandates, while others, including California, New York and Virginia, have said they plan to keep them in place for now.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said last week that he planned to lift the mask’s mandate statewide next month, around June 15.
The Costco employee told Schroder that California plans to reverse his tenure in June.
“Oh, if they allow us? If they give it to us, our kings?” Said Schroder. “The people in power. Are you going to listen to these people? They’ve destroyed our economy. They’re destroying our culture. They’re destroying our state. And are you just going to listen to their rules?”
Schroder, dressed in a pro-police hat, then turned the camera towards him and said he was canceling his Costco membership.
“I suggest everyone in California get reimbursed from Costco,” he said, pointing the camera at the employee. “Forfeit your Costco membership until they remove it.”
“Costco just follows the law and it is the law,” the employee replied.
Schroder is a outspoken who last year told the New York Post that he contributed “hundreds of thousands” of dollars to a bail and defense fund for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two people last year during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Read the original article on Insider
