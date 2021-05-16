Hollywood Stars Show Support for Black-owned Micheaux Film Festival; list of winners





The Micheaux Film Festival is a multicultural film festival that focuses on the creators of BIPOC and celebrates the diverse representation in the entertainment landscape. With an avant-garde and fresh take on the traditional festival experience, they brought together independent creatives while organizing an environment for artists to create a community with future collaborators in the fields of television, film and digital. . Filled with Hollywood’s most elite actors, artists, directors, directors and executive producers, attendees at the event included the actorAmin Joseph (“Snowfall” effects), Comedian Slink Johnson (Adult Swims “Black Jesus”), Actress Brely Evans (OWNs “Ambitions”) Actress Reagan Gomez-Preston (OWNs “Queen Sugar”) and father-daughter duo, Robert Townsend (Five heartbeats) and Skye Townsend (HBO’s “Black Lady Sketchshow”). After an exciting week of film screenings, The Micheaux Film Festival in partnership with The Oprah Winfrey Network and Sony Pictures Entertainment ended on a high note. The show ended on Sunday with a prime-time awards ceremony. Legendary filmmaker and renowned actor / director Robert Townsend received the Oscar Micheaux Trailblazer of Excellence award. As one of the first in-person events since the COVID pandemic invaded everyone’s lives, this experience was one for the books. The two-hour show capped the week of film screenings and activation ceremonies by awarding awards in more than 40 categories honoring the accomplishments of people of color this year in film, short films, series digital, music and social influence. As a bonus, the event sponsor Panavision contributed $ 75,000 in grants to reward the winners. The partial list of the 2021 winners includes: Outstanding video clip– Black leather Exceptional action / suspense– Rules to rule Exceptional horror / thriller– 10 years in 40 seconds Outstanding science fiction – Navel gazeurs Exceptional short documentary– Free to be Exceptional documentary – Uprooted: The Journey of Jazz Dance Exceptional cinematography – Distance Exceptional Podcast, Digital Chat or Vlog All Things Undone (Podcast), Savage Chat Series (Digital Talk), Externo (Vlog) Exceptional dramatic short film – Circuit Exceptional comic short film – $ tack $ Exceptional animated short – Steam Outstanding Dramatic Actress (Short Form) – Frencheska Farr as Maya – Harana Outstanding Comic Actress (short form) – Bria Henderson as Mia – Prepared Outstanding Dramatic Actor (short form)– Telvin Griffin as David Carter – A Blue Shroud Outstanding Comic Actor (short form) – Sandro Iocolano as Guido Gaguzzi – Comment faire Sh! T with Guido Gagootz Outstanding actor (feature film)– Kim Estes as Detective Travis – Loyalty Outstanding actress (feature film)– Denise Yoln as Monika – Sundays in July Outstanding dramatic writing – Stopping the ice cream Outstanding comic writing– December 21 Outstanding writing (functionality)– ask for it Outstanding staging comic short form– How to do Sh! T with Guido Gagootz Exceptional dramatic short form of directing – The repairer Exceptional achievement (functionality) – Red pill Outstanding Digital Drama Series – Incompleteness Outstanding Digital Comic Series– The look Outstanding Unscripted Digital Series – Content is king Exceptional international short film– Ashmina Exceptional Panavision shorts– Room Exceptional Panavision feature film – Sundays in July Oscar Micheaux Pioneer of Excellence Award – Robert townsend Cesar Chavez Civic Impact Award – Kevin welbeck Michael Ajakwe Pioneer of Influence Award – Gregori J. Martin







