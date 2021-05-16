Tour of Mötley Crüe Stadium at Citi Field with Joan Jett moved to 2022





Looks like Mötley Crüe will be staying at home this summer. The stadium tour with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, owners of Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Long Beach, has been postponed until 2022 due to the pandemic. The July 15 show at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, which was postponed from August 23, 2020, has now been moved to June 24, 2022. "This is the only way to guarantee that we can play ALL dates for ALL of those who have purchased tickets," the groups said in a collective statement. "We appreciate that you stayed there and can't wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans. It will be one for the history books!" Fans raised eyebrows last week when Crüe lead singer Vince Neil booked a solo show in northern Batavia on June 18, the day before the stadium tour kicked off in Nashville, Tennessee. Even more interesting? Two concerts are still on the program this summer at Citi Field: the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy is scheduled for August 4, while tickets for the Dead & Companys show on August 20 will go on sale on August 4. next week. All previously purchased tickets for The Stadium Tours Citi Field concert will be honored at next year's show, and available seats ($ 80 – $ 2,100) are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com. Ticket holders who cannot attend the new date should go to their point of purchase for refund information.

