Entertainment
Classically-trained BC actor shares tips on how to be cool and confident on Zoom
When the pandemic struck, professional actors were forced to leave the camera and the stage and return home like everyone else, while millions of people who had never been in the limelight found themselves constantly in front of the camera for the first time.
School and work were brought online as Victoria-based actor Emma Rendell’s career was shelved. Then she realized that some of the skills she employed as an actor could help people who now meet on Zoom and other video conferencing platforms.
Rendell and fellow actress Emily Steck decided to pivot their careers and the two started their own Once More With Feeling business to offer tips from their craft to help people communicate better and feel more confident when meetings with the camera.
Breathe
The first tip Rendell offered in a CBC interview On the islandis to breathe properly under pressure.
“Breath is your best friend,” she says.
Rendell recommends taking a few deep, diaphragmatic breaths before virtually presenting. It can slow down your heart rate and help relax the nerves.
“Breathing is so important, it’s the cornerstone of good acting and also good communication,” she said.
WATCH | Emma Rendell offers breathing tips for your next virtual meeting:
Vary your voice
Another tip to keep in mind is the way you use your voice.
Rendell suggests varying your tone, tone, and pace to keep your audience engaged.
“I think people underestimate the power of the voice,” she said, adding that the difference in your voice patterns can prevent others from moving around during a presentation, as virtual meetings can have an impact. exhausting effect on participants.
But don’t stress your voice. In this useful video,To avoid vocal stress, don’t lean towards the camera and turn up your voice like people tend to do.
Sit down and talk at a normal volume, says Rendell, it makes you look more confident and at ease.
Be ready (to forgive)
In a blog entry onAgain with the Feeling website, Rendell refers to what she calls “the half-hour call.”
In the theater, actors are usually given a 30 minute warning before the curtain to make sure they are ready for the stage. Rendell suggests taking a few minutes to get ready.
This preparation may include having a drink of water, stretching, reviewing your meeting material, and taking some of the recommended deep breaths.
And if things don’t go perfectly at the start of the meeting, Rendell says don’t dwell on it.
As an actor, she practices what she calls “instant forgiveness,” which means when something goes wrong on stage you instantly forgive, breathe in and keep going.
“Mistakes happen,” says Rendell. “Forgive yourself and move on.”
Rendell trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and has worked in theater, television, radio and cabaret in the UK and Canada.
On the island11:30From the Globe Theater to the Zoom Room – we spoke with an actor who teaches people to communicate on the small screen
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]