Classically-trained BC actor shares tips on how to be cool and confident on Zoom

When the pandemic struck, professional actors were forced to leave the camera and the stage and return home like everyone else, while millions of people who had never been in the limelight found themselves constantly in front of the camera for the first time.

School and work were brought online as Victoria-based actor Emma Rendell’s career was shelved. Then she realized that some of the skills she employed as an actor could help people who now meet on Zoom and other video conferencing platforms.

Rendell and fellow actress Emily Steck decided to pivot their careers and the two started their own Once More With Feeling business to offer tips from their craft to help people communicate better and feel more confident when meetings with the camera.

Breathe

The first tip Rendell offered in a CBC interview On the islandis to breathe properly under pressure.

“Breath is your best friend,” she says.

Rendell recommends taking a few deep, diaphragmatic breaths before virtually presenting. It can slow down your heart rate and help relax the nerves.

“Breathing is so important, it’s the cornerstone of good acting and also good communication,” she said.

WATCH | Emma Rendell offers breathing tips for your next virtual meeting:

Vary your voice

Another tip to keep in mind is the way you use your voice.

Rendell suggests varying your tone, tone, and pace to keep your audience engaged.

“I think people underestimate the power of the voice,” she said, adding that the difference in your voice patterns can prevent others from moving around during a presentation, as virtual meetings can have an impact. exhausting effect on participants.

But don’t stress your voice. In this useful video,To avoid vocal stress, don’t lean towards the camera and turn up your voice like people tend to do.

Sit down and talk at a normal volume, says Rendell, it makes you look more confident and at ease.

Be ready (to forgive)

In a blog entry onAgain with the Feeling website, Rendell refers to what she calls “the half-hour call.”

In the theater, actors are usually given a 30 minute warning before the curtain to make sure they are ready for the stage. Rendell suggests taking a few minutes to get ready.

This preparation may include having a drink of water, stretching, reviewing your meeting material, and taking some of the recommended deep breaths.

And if things don’t go perfectly at the start of the meeting, Rendell says don’t dwell on it.

As an actor, she practices what she calls “instant forgiveness,” which means when something goes wrong on stage you instantly forgive, breathe in and keep going.

“Mistakes happen,” says Rendell. “Forgive yourself and move on.”

Rendell trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and has worked in theater, television, radio and cabaret in the UK and Canada.