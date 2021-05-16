Did the Crash Bandicoot voice actor hint that Crash is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?





Source: Crash Bandicoot 4 Crash Bandicoot as the upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC has been the subject of rumors and theories for some time now. When Activision announced that Toys for Bob would be brought in to work on Call of Duty, that ended part of the discussion. But now an Activision spokesperson has said no one from Toys for Bob is being fired. Instead, they’ll continue to work on Crash Bandicoot: It’s About Time. With the studio back in full swing, rumors of Crash joining the giant roster are back. And this is in part due to a cryptic statement from the voice actors of Crash Bandicoot. The voices of Crash and Dr. Neo Cortex shared a post on Instagram that hinted at a “fun new project” they were working on together. “Well, lookie lookie. It’s Neo Cortex and Crash Bandicoot working together on a fun new project. No, this isn’t another Crash game (or is it?),” the message. As Crash Bandicoot fans immediately began to theorize that a new Crash game was on the way, the Smash community took another route. Is the “new fun project” Crash Bandicoot coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? There are currently two known locations left in Nintendo’s Second Battle Pass. This means that at least two more characters are joining Smash’s ever-growing roster. Crash has often been one of the options theorized about since becoming a classic video game character. It made sense after the announcement of Sonic, Snake, Minecraft Steve, and other characters outside of Nintendo. Earlier this month, the developers of Crash Bandicoot said it would be a “dream” to have Crash in Smash. While this made it possible that Toys for Bob (or any other entity) was not approached by Nintendo with this option, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s out of the question. Of course, whenever the Smash community tries to find a pattern, leak, or clue on the next DLC, it usually turns out to be wrong (or shows up much, much later). It seems Sakurai, and Nintendo as a whole, like to reject fans completely. Given that Crash Bandicoot has been so widely discussed and requested, it would be shocking if he was the next DLC instead of a character completely off the radar. Given that the DLC is often kept so secret at Nintendo, it also seems unlikely that they’ll approve of the voice actors hinting at the possibility of Crash coming to Smash. But who knows what mind games Nintendo is playing with the ever-antsy Smash community? It could very well be Crash or Master Chief. Or maybe Cortex? But I’m still waiting for Captain Toad or Waddle Dee.

