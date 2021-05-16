Exclusive audio: The city of West Hollywood was found NOT GUILTY four years ago this week

Michelle Rex’s lawsuit against the City of West Hollywood went to a full jury and the City of West Hollywood was exempt from retaliation on all counts.

Lots of allegations. Michelle Rex sued the city of West Hollywood. She refused a settlement. The city of West Hollywood has defended itself against these allegations. NOW: Four years later, listen to the never-before-heard verdict read the charge.

City of West Hollywood verdict against Michelle Rex

The following is an abridged version of the copy of the WEHOville report of May 19, 2017 by Hank Scott:

The LA County Superior Court jury ruled that the city of West Hollywood had a legitimate reason to eliminate its 30-year-old deputy council system and that its decision to do so in June 2015 was not an act of retaliation against former MP Michelle Rex.

The decision, handed down ten to two, ends a two-week trial in which witnesses, letters, emails and videos resuscitated the often controversial relationship of some city council deputies with each other, with their bosses, with others. other city workers and with residents of West Hollywood.

Mayor John Heilman responded to the jury’s verdict in favor of the city by noting that we could not be more pleased with the outcome of this case. The jury discharged its responsibility to look closely at the facts and concluded that the plaintiff had failed to prove her case. The verdict asserted that the city council’s decision to end the council assistants program was driven by a desire to improve and reduce the cost of providing services from the city to the community, not to fight back.

Evidence presented during the trial demonstrated to the jury that West Hollywood is an extremely well-run city with highly competent workplace management that takes legitimate and properly documented allegations of workplace misconduct seriously.

In his lawsuit, Rex claimed that the loss of his job as assistant to board member John DAmico caused him not only financial loss, but physical and emotional damage as well. She was reportedly hoping to win a prize of $ 3 million.

The council’s decision to end the MP system came months after revelations Owens was monitoring the conversations of fellow MP Fran Solomon. In an email sent under a false name, Owens alleged that Solomon used his office phone during working hours to solicit attendees for a photoshoot to promote the re-election of his boss, Mayor John Heilman. Solomon was reprimanded and suspended for two days pay after admitting she broke city hall rules.

The revelation that Owens was monitoring Solomon’s phone calls led her to file a complaint against him for spying on her. Owens was put on paid leave while a private investigator looked into the case. Owens then filed a lawsuit, claiming the city retaliated against him for calling for an election in Solomons and that he was sexually harassed by Duran. The city and Duran settled this lawsuit for $ 500,000, both denying Owens’ claims.

Faced with public protests and negative media coverage of what came to be called Delegygate, city council ended the MP system in June 2015 in a four-to-one vote, with only council member Lauren Meister s ‘opposing the decision. But the city had to keep MPs on paid administrative leave until the end of this year while it negotiated their departure with their five-member union.

The jury agreed in an 11-to-1 vote that Rex’s disclosure to the private investigator of city hall campaign allegation by Fran Solomon and inappropriate sexual conversations by John Duran was a contributing factor in the city’s decision. to terminate Rex’s employment. While lawyers for Rexs highlighted the allegations of elections and sexual harassment, city attorneys Steve Rothans and Jill Williams noted that Rex did not report them to any city official or his outside ombudsperson. The jury also unanimously agreed that the conduct of the city was a significant motivating factor in causing harm to Rex. A consultant hired by his lawyer calculated that it would take him many years to return to his city’s pay level of $ 105,000 per year. In some years, with the added benefits and bonuses, the Rex’s compensation was as high as $ 190,000.

But those findings were balanced by the jury’s decision that the city had every right to have eliminated the MP system for legitimate, independent, and non-retaliatory business reasons.

This decision was probably supported by testimonies during the trial of each of the members of the city council that there were problems with the system. Even John DAmico, who described Rex as an exemplary employee and said he expected her to land another job at Town Hall, testified that there were problems with the system. deputy ministers.

Jana Moser and Mark Quigley, who represented Rex, said the town’s victory was the result ofHarris vs. Santa Monica, a 2013 decision of the California Supreme Court.

Where a claimant has demonstrated by a preponderance of evidence that discrimination was a substantial factor motivating his dismissal, the employer is entitled to demonstrate that legitimate and non-discriminatory reasons would have led him to make the same decision at the time, the court ruled. If the employer proves by a preponderance of evidence that it would have made the same decision for legitimate reasons, then the plaintiff cannot be awarded damages, back wages or a reinstatement order.

Rex declined to discuss the decision with WEHOville.