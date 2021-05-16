The 10 best couples in the show

Although the biggest selling point ofZoey’s Extraordinary Reading List is clearly the musical element, the romance is just behind. So far, the single series has been fortunate enough to boast some of the best romantic couples on all of television these days. What makes them work so well is that they are quite complex.

Not all of them are the most loving or compatible you’ll find, but there’s at least a hint or two about them to make them stand out. From casual adventures to extended weddings to friendships turned into something more,Zoey’s Extraordinary Reading List covers several types of romances.

ten Joan and Leif

Here’s a relationship that nobody really saw coming when the show started. Joan (Lauren Graham) was the powerful patron of SPRQ Point while Leif (Michael Thomas Grant) was an ambitious member of her team. They barely interacted until “Zoey’s Extraordinary Night Out,” the sixth episode of the series.

At first, it seemed that opportunist Leif might be using their adventure to further his career. However, it turned out that he fell hard on Joan who didn’t share those feelings, mostly seeing their relationships as some sort of distraction. She must have let it go and Leif took a while to get over it.

9 Mo and Eddie

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Night Out” turned out to be a key episode for a few couples. It was there that Zoey’s neighbor and good friend Mo (Alex Newell) first met Eddie (Patrick Ortiz). It’s happened at Simon’s engagement party ever since Eddie was a friend of Simon’s ex-fiancé, Jessica.

For the most part, they were a couple that the fans loved. They had fun together, their rendition of the song “Bailamos” was great, and they seemed great together. They just weren’t important enough to rank higher. The two broke up after Eddie left for months to work as a professional dancer.

8 Tobin and McKenzie

Tobin (Kapil Talwalkar) spent the majority of Season 1 as nothing more than comedic relief and someone who would make immature jokes. He really started to shine more in season 2 when he opened up about the racism he had experienced in the past and started showing affection for a coworker.

It would be McKenzie (Morgan Taylor Campbell), a coder who joined the fourth floor when it was realized that the team needed more women. Tobin and McKenzie have a playful, antagonistic friendship as two kids with a crush, but their heart songs revealed they wanted more before they finally shared a kiss.

7 Zoey and Aiden

The first of three entries focusing on the show’s protagonist, Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), is also the most recent. After spending Season 1 torn between two guys, Zoey found a potential new love interest when her neighbor Aiden (Felix Mallard) returned.

Aiden meant something simple to Zoey. Her age and laid back demeanor meant that Zoey didn’t have to take things too seriously with him, which she needed back then. The physical attraction was also evident. Alas, when Aiden revealed his deepest feelings to him in a song, Zoey turned it down.

6 Mo and Perry

Mo is the kind of character that would rank at the top of almost any list you could think of, whether it’s personality, intelligence, or whatever. Sadly, his love life is the only place he hasn’t found much success on the show so far.

Season 2 saw Mo start dating Perry (David St. Louis), a fire marshal who inspected MaxiMo. The two clearly have a strong bond, but come up against challenges such as Mo struggling to be second behind his children and Perry not always comfortable being seen by everyone as an openly man. gay.

5 Max and Rose

Another of the more recent romances in the series, this one involves Max (Skylar Astin) and Rose (Katie Findlay). Like Aiden and Zoey, they had a history of being friends while they were at camp when they were younger. They had a crush on each other but not much more at the time.

After reconnecting to MaxiMo, the two go on a few dates together and get serious pretty quickly. Rose even tells her about her sobriety, which was a big step for her. Things are going so well that Max plans to move to New York and stay with her there.

4 Zoey & Simon

At the start of the series, Zoey admitted that she had a crush on a guy at work named Simon (John Clarence Stewart). They started their bond in a miserable way, as Zoey used her powers to hear her heart singing and forge a relationship based on her inner knowing of him.

While their chemistry is palpable and they work on paper, there are issues that delay this romance other than Zoey using her powers. She struggles to reveal her secret to him and this is one of the main reasons Simon’s engagement ended.

3 David and Emily

One of the most stable relationships on the show, David Clarke (Andrew Leeds) and Emily Kang (Alice Lee) are married at the start of the series, however, despite a seemingly unbreakable bond, they are certainly not without problems as that couple.

David leaves her while she is pregnant out of fear and guilt for convincing her to have children while Emily has also faced postpartum depression. As stated, they are amazing together because even when the going gets tough, they get away with it and clearly love each other deeply.

2 Zoey and Max

Sometimes the greatest romantic couples start out as best friends and that’s how Max and Zoey started. Of course, Max was secretly harboring feelings for Zoey, who couldn’t get them back when he finally opened up about it. Max conquered her by being there for her constantly.

Even after the rejection, Max still stepped up whenever she needed it. Unlike Simon, Max was someone Zoey could talk to about his powers. They worked really well as a couple at the start of Season 2, but struggled when Max found things out of balance with the way Zoey always had a glimpse of her mind.

1 Mitch and Maggie

The series has done wonders in portraying Mitch Clarke (Peter Gallagher) as basically being the ultimate husband / father. Even though he can’t use his muscle faculties during the show, he still connects with his daughter and wife Maggie (Mary Steenburgen) at every turn.

Through songs of the heart and discussions of the past, it’s clear that Mitch and Maggie were very romantic. A season 2 flashback showed how close he was to her in the hospital and of course she never stopped caring for him during his illness. They are the definition of “sick and healthy”, being a loving couple in all situations.

