Opinion | “Run the World” is not a black “Sex and the City”

Do you remember this scene in Sex and the City when Carrie gets dumped by her boyfriend via a post-it? I’m sorry, he reads. I can not. Don’t hate me. That’s what I think of when my friends ask me if I saw the last TV show populated almost entirely by white people: I’m sorry. I can not. Don’t hate me.

And that’s why the new comedy-drama Run the World is such a breath of fresh air. In the opening scene, we meet Renee (Bresha Webb), a black woman wearing a pink fur coat and golden bamboo earrings, ordering a bacon, egg, and cheese from a bodega. In the meantime, a white woman reaches her and bumps into her without even apologizing. This colonizer here was literally standing above me! Renee sneers at a friend on the phone. When the sandwich is ready, the two women grab it, triggering a cathartic explosion from Renee, the kind many black women wish we could release when the friction of racist micro-attacks erodes our patience for polite encounters.

Barely two minutes later, I felt myself seen.

Created by Leigh Davenport, Run the World, which premiered May 16 at Starz, does not assert a social justice agenda; instead, what it offers is pure pleasure. As in Sex and the City, the main characters are a quartet of friends, and as in Sex and the City, women are chatting and swapping one-liners in New York clubs, parks and brunch, in clothes dear ones selected by the costume designer Patricia Field. But that’s where the similarities end. Run the World’s fifth essential friend is Harlem, and whether the four friends drink nutcrackers at bodegas, shop at Malcolm Shabazz Harlem Market for African prints, or accept a plate at a street barbecue, they exude the ease of belonging to a black. community.