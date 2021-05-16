Entertainment
Opinion | “Run the World” is not a black “Sex and the City”
Do you remember this scene in Sex and the City when Carrie gets dumped by her boyfriend via a post-it? I’m sorry, he reads. I can not. Don’t hate me. That’s what I think of when my friends ask me if I saw the last TV show populated almost entirely by white people: I’m sorry. I can not. Don’t hate me.
And that’s why the new comedy-drama Run the World is such a breath of fresh air. In the opening scene, we meet Renee (Bresha Webb), a black woman wearing a pink fur coat and golden bamboo earrings, ordering a bacon, egg, and cheese from a bodega. In the meantime, a white woman reaches her and bumps into her without even apologizing. This colonizer here was literally standing above me! Renee sneers at a friend on the phone. When the sandwich is ready, the two women grab it, triggering a cathartic explosion from Renee, the kind many black women wish we could release when the friction of racist micro-attacks erodes our patience for polite encounters.
Barely two minutes later, I felt myself seen.
Created by Leigh Davenport, Run the World, which premiered May 16 at Starz, does not assert a social justice agenda; instead, what it offers is pure pleasure. As in Sex and the City, the main characters are a quartet of friends, and as in Sex and the City, women are chatting and swapping one-liners in New York clubs, parks and brunch, in clothes dear ones selected by the costume designer Patricia Field. But that’s where the similarities end. Run the World’s fifth essential friend is Harlem, and whether the four friends drink nutcrackers at bodegas, shop at Malcolm Shabazz Harlem Market for African prints, or accept a plate at a street barbecue, they exude the ease of belonging to a black. community.
In addition to Ms. Webb, whose Renee is going through a divorce, the series stars Andrea Bordeaux as Ella, a writer struggling to find her place. Amber Stevens West plays Whitney, a banker who is planning an epic wedding with her Nigerian fiance. And Corbin Reid plays Sondi, a graduate student and the intellectual of the group, who is secretly dating her advisor.
Mrs. Davenport described the series as a love letter to black women and a love letter to Harlem. And indeed, nothing in the show responds to blank gaze. As I watched I couldn’t stop smiling and that’s no small feat, after the year we’ve all had. Many of us languish, but especially black women. We need a reprieve from both the pandemic and the toxicity of racism.
And we need more love stories for black people. Black people love their partners, their families, their friends, their communities, their careers and, most importantly, themselves. Even in the midst of the explosive growth of the streaming universe, we don’t have enough. A recent research study conducted by McKinsey & Company found that black talent is significantly under-represented in film and television, both in front of and behind the camera. Only 5% of TV showrunners are black, the researchers found, and Hollywood’s anti-black bias costs the industry $ 10 billion in missed revenue per year.
To be sure, Run the World isn’t the first TV show created by and featuring black women. Black-run shows have made paths in television history: many pointed out that Friends owes a lot to Living Single (a perfect comedy released in 1993 by Run the World showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser), as well as many other shows, including, arguably, Sex and the City. And an impressive list of recent cable or streaming shows have black creators and black women, including Insecure, I May Destroy You, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Queen Sugar, Pose, and Euphoria.
Many of these shows are giveaways in their own right, shedding light on essential aspects of black women’s experiences and offering glimpses and laughs, but the last time Americans saw a show debut I put it in the same category. that Run the World, an ensemble comedy focused on our joy, not our pain, by and for black women, was over twenty years ago, starring Mara Brock Akils Girlfriends. You can now watch old episodes of Girlfriends, Moesha, and several other shows on Netflix, but the stories of black women loving and laughing and living fabulous lives shouldn’t come just from nostalgia.
Meanwhile, a new series of shows focusing on slavery, the horrors of racism and Black trauma proliferated, and incessant videos of police shootings of black men, women and children looped across news channels and social media. I am tired of the trauma. I am tired of struggling. I am tired of colourism.
While TV networks, cable channels, and streaming giants fail to create entertainment for us, we have resorted to creating our own content. My social media feeds are filled with videos and TikToks of black women playing coordinated dance videos, original songs and hilarious parodies. Run the World finally offers us black women with whom we can identify on TV funny, sexy and imperfect. These women are not noble archetypes, best friends of white women or victims. We are not afraid of ourselves.
So, no, it’s not Black Sex and the City. Carrie Bradshaws New York was absurdly raceless, a strangely whitewashed version of a multicultural mecca. Four black women who are looking for friendship, success, and love shouldn’t feel radical, but because of the world that shows like Sex and the City have shown us for decades, it does.
Representation matters. Good television matters. And as we demand justice, we also deserve joy. For that, I do not apologize. Don’t hate me.
Kellie Carter Jackson (@kcarterjackson) is a professor in the Department of African Studies at Wellesley College and author of Force and Freedom: Black Abolitionists and the Politics of Violence.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]