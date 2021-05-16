Seth Rogen recounted his first failed attempt to meet Beyonce





Not all celebrity friendships start smoothly. Seth Rogen recounted his failed attempt to meet Beyonc years ago, saying that a bodyguard had prevented him from approaching the singer and that he was humiliated. Rogen, who starred in the live-action The Lion King with Bey more than a decade after meeting, describes his embarrassing but entertaining attempt to approach the singer while promoting his new memoir on E! s Pop of the day. I was at the Grammys, and I saw Beyonc, with Gwyneth Paltrow actually, and they were together, Rogen said. And I charged instinct took over. He said his plan to say hello didn’t go well, revealing that he had been hit so badly by his security guard that I spilled a drink. the American pickle The actor noted that he drank a screwdriver, which is a bad drink. I deserved what I got. He added, I was humiliated and couldn’t meet Beyonc. Rogen noted that he still had to present an award, so he ended up holding his hands in a very odd position to hide the upturned screwdriver on his costume. The Unhappy Encounter is one of the many Hollywood stories he details in his memoir, Phone book, which documents various moments behind the scenes of his career. It’s probably more than I should have written, he said of his revealer. In 2019, Rogen also shared his embarrassing Grammys anecdote during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview, saying the incident happened about 11 years ago and it was terrible. The actor added that his next meeting with Beyonc was at the premiere of The Lion King and it went better. I saw her backstage and she came up to me, he said. I was afraid to approach her because I look like someone you would want to keep away from Beyonc in general. … I waited for her to approach me which, you know, they teach you and so she was very nice. While this does not involve any spilled drinks, Rogens has had the more recent opportunity to meet the Lemonade the singer didn’t go smoothly either. My beard got stuck in his glitter, he admitted to Kimmel. If you look closely, you will see gray hair on his shoulder. In July 2019, Rogen and Billy Eichner opened up about recording music for The Lion King with Beyonc and Donald Glover in an interview with Variety. The two comedians joked that working with the two iconic musicians was not intimidating, saying: This is the culmination for them of so many years of hard work trying to reach our level, and I don’t can’t imagine how exciting this must be for them.

