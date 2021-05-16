Crash Bandicoot Voice Actor Teases Working On ‘New Fun Project’





Scott Whyte, the voice behind Crash Bandicoot, teases a new “fun” project alongside Cortex’s VA – leading fans to believe a sequel is in the works.

The voice of Crash Bandicoot is currently working on a new project that may or may not be part of the long series. While the deliciously demented marsupial is mostly mute in the style of classic video game protagonists, its various growls, laughs, and whoas are still provided by Scott Whyte, who first took on the role in recent years. Crash Bandicoot 4: it’s time. Before stepping into Crash Bandicoot shoes and sweatpants, Scott Whyte made a name for himself in the live-action arena, with small appearances in movies and shows like This 70s show, Full house, and both Mighty ducks suites. He quickly brought his talents to voice work, with some of his video game roles including Autobot Jazz in Transformers: War for Cybertron, the sinister mascot of the drink Fizzie in Overdrive at sunset, and more minor parts in titles like Star Wars: The Old Republic, The Last of Us Part II, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: How Crash Bandicoot On PS5 Will Be Different Now Twitter user Canadian Guy Eh discovered an Instagram post by Scott Whyte that teases his involvement in a new project. Whyte describes his latest job as funny, but playfully denies that it is a new one Crash Bandicoot continuation – although its small side of where is it?“and the post also mentioning how much he enjoys working with Lex Lang (the voice of Crash’s longtime nemesis Dr. Neo Cortex) led fans to speculate that he could at least be a spinoff title. Some have also wondered if this new game will be officially announced at E3 next month, which has been confirmed to feature publisher Activision. The Crash Bandicoot voice actor just posted this on Instagram. He and Lex are working together on a new project … which may or may not be a Bandicoot-related crash pic.twitter.com/nHWTJ3zjKW – Canadian Guy Eh (@Canadianguyehh) May 14, 2021 As previously mentioned, Scott Whyte debuted as Crash in the last title in the series, Crash Bandicoot 4: it’s time. It was released last fall with a lot of critical praise, with many fans enjoying its fun new twists on the classic platform that Naughty Dog made famous in the mid-90s. However, developer Toys For Bob has since been reassigned to take over work on Call of Duty: Warzone last month, a controversial move that cast doubt on the future of the two crash and Spyro the dragon franchises. Things might not be so dark for Crash Bandicoot after all though, if the new project Scott Whyte teased on social media is actually a new one crash game – what it is most likely. Either way, fans could get their answers in a few weeks on the next E3 livestream in the week of June 12-15. Next: 10 Games To Play If You Like Crash Bandicoot Source: Canadian Guy Eh / Twitter PlayStation 5 production to increase this summer, says Sony CEO

About the Author J. Brodie Shirey

(532 Articles published)

J. Brodie Shirey is just a simple man trying to make his way through the universe, but aren’t we all? He currently lives in York, PA and works as a dishwasher at Shallow Brook Intermediate School. He’s a big fan of comics, video games, and sci-fi, and enjoys writing reviews on his blog during his off-peak hours, at least when he’s not writing articles for ScreenRant or scripts for some. of his crazy ideas for TV shows.



A graduate of York County School of Technology, he has self-published several books on Amazon and once won first place at a regional computer show for a CGI animated short. He might post it on Youtube one day. He hopes that working for this site will be his first step into the larger universe of online writing, as the Megazord technology has yet to be invented and it doesn’t appear to have Force powers. You can view his work on The strange fox, buy his books on Amazon.com, see his scripts published on Script revolution, or see his portfolio here or here. He can also be followed on Twitter @FoxUncanny. More from J.Brodie Shirey







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos