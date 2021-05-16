Shazam 2 director says new Fury of the Gods logo is temporary





Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg says the new logo seen online for the upcoming sequel is only temporary.

Shazam, the fury of the gods Director David F. Sandberg explains the film’s new temporary logo, released in 2019, the first Shazam!played Zachary Levi as the titular superhero and alter ego of orphaned teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel). With the help of his adopted brother Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer), Billy must discover his new superpowers to defeat the evil Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong) and the Seven Deadly Sins, who gave Sivana his powers. Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! was a surprise hit following a box office chess model for the DCEU, not least for its mix of humor and heart. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Shazam!Billy’s final battle showed Billy’s foster siblings morph into adult superheroes, establishing them as the Shazam family and setting the film up for a sequel.Shazam! suite faced multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally slated for release in April 2022, it has since been pushed back to November 2022 and finally has an official release on June 2, 2023. Shazam! Fury of the gods have been largely kept under wraps, it has been said that the film will explore more of the family’s superhero characters. The sequel will see Levi and Angel return as adult and teenage Billy, respectively, along with the rest of the main cast returning to their roles as Billy’s foster siblings. Sandberg will also return as a director. It was announced earlier this year that Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu have joined the cast as the villains of the film. Filming for the sequel began earlier this month, with the cast and director giving production updates. Related: All 7 DC Movies Releasing After Zack Snyder’s Justice League Sandberg took to Twitter on Friday to clarify that the new logo of Shazam! Fury of the gods is just temporary. When a fan asked Sandberg to explain the film’s logo which had been seen online, Sandberg explained that it was only a logo used for production and that unlike the previous film, a name no code was used for this movie. See Sandberg’s tweet in the space below: It’s just a temporary logo that someone created for the production, not the movie logo. On the first Shazam, the production logo said Franklin but on this one didn’t use a code name. https://t.co/24vh4NppqO – David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) May 16, 2021 While there is very little that the director or the cast has been able to talk about for this film, they are certainly less secret than they were during the filming of the first film, for which a code name had to. to be used. While Sandberg initially refused to reveal who exactly the “ gods ” referenced in the title are, it has since been revealed that Liu will play Kalypso, daughter of the Greek god Atlas and sister of Mirrens Hespera. The two are expected to join forces as the main villains of the sequel. Sandberg declined to comment on many other details surrounding the film, including other casting rumors. While the film still has some time to go before its release, fans are eager for the sequel to come out, especially since recent DCEU films haven’t been so well received. Hope fans can see the real logo for Shazam! Fury of the gods soon. More: DCEU: Every Actor & Character Confirmed For Shazam! The fury of the gods Source: David F. Sandberg/ Twitter Why the Lion King changed Scar’s killer line to Mufasa

