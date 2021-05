Inverness-born Hollywood star Karen Gillan urges people to sign petition to protect pigs

Actress Karen Gillan urged her social media followers to sign a petition for better pig protection. Hollywood actor Karen Gillan supports calls for increased legal protection for pigs she describes as “incredibly intelligent animals”. The Guardians of the Galaxy star, born in Inverness, Jumanji and Dr Who is urging people to sign a petition set up by Animal Equality UK. The campaign charity recently released images of pigs beaten to death and left in agony at the P&G Sleigh Pig Unit at Oldmeldrum in Aberdeen-shire. Miss Gillan, who added her voice to the outrage, has now included a link on her Instagram account to the Animal Equality petition which had been signed by thousands of people. “Your signing could really make a difference and help us bring this problem to the government and demand more regular inspections of farms to prevent any form of cruelty from slipping through the net,” she said. “Pigs are incredibly intelligent animals and together we can protect them. “Thank you @animalequalityuk for your work in ending animal cruelty.” She added: “The pigs need our help! The cruelty they can suffer on farms is horrible and simply unacceptable. “Please join me in calling for better protections for these sensitive animals.” The petition calls for better enforcement of existing animal welfare laws and for increased legal protections for pigs. Abigail Penny, Executive Director of Animal Equality UK, praised Miss Gillans’ support for her campaign. “The courageous Animal Equalitys investigators are witnessing firsthand the sheer brutality taking place on UK farms, exposing the horrors that so regularly occur behind closed doors,” she said. “These exploitative industries are trying so desperately to hide the truth and yet, thanks to Karens’ benevolent support, millions of people will find that consumers are being conned. “We are extremely proud to stand with Karen in this fight for a better world for animals.” Animal Equality UK has claimed to have captured the disturbing footage of severely injured pigs at the P&G Sleigh Pig unit after an undercover operation. A criminal investigation has since been opened. The organization said it had investigated 10 pig farms across the UK in five years and found severe suffering and a blatant disregard for animal welfare in all of them. “Animal Equality is pushing for better enforcement of existing animal welfare laws as well as for increased legal protections to be put in place for pigs,” he said. Related Story: Actor Adds Voice to Animal Cruelty Investigation Do you want to reply to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they can be published in print.

