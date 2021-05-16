Pleasant journey into the past towards commitments





It’s hard to believe that three decades have passed since The Commitments, one of the most beloved films in Irish cinema history, hit our screens. Return to Barrytown marks this milestone with a three-part documentary series on the Roddy Doyles trilogy, the first of which tells the story of The Commitments.

The master of ceremonies for this entertaining walk down memory lane is Colm Meaney who cemented Jimmy Rabbitte (Senior) in the public imagination as one of Ireland’s most memorable screen characters, Meaney refers to his original role in The Commitments as a high impact cameo.

The film brought Hollywood to downtown Dublin, giving the area a much-needed lift and capturing an Ireland that had never really been seen onscreen before. Location manager Martin OMalley was asked to find locations that reflected urban decay, which he said wasn’t difficult, it was everywhere. There are good anecdotes from residents of Sheriff Street, who were hired as extras and taken on buses to various locations across Dublin. The money was so good that several would jump into the vault if they weren’t chosen and would be included at the start of filming anyway. Deposits in the local credit union increased as the extras deposited their income. A scene from The Commitments, the subject of the first episode of Back to Barrytown. Only a handful of cast members from the 12-person main cast feature on the show, including Robert Arkins (Jimmy Rabbitte), Angeline Ball and Glen Hansard, it would have been nice to hear from Andrew Strong, who was only 15 years old. when it was chosen. the back of her incredible voice. T The soundtrack was also a phenomenon if there was a house in Ireland that didn’t have a copy and there are some insightful contributions on that front from Paul Bushnell, the busker turned music consultant on the film. who went on to pursue a career in Los Angeles as a much sought-after session musician and sound engineer. It is not all rosy. Doyle is refreshingly honest about the difficulties that arose when English comedy writers Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais (Porridge, Lovejoy, Auf Wiedersehen Pet) were brought in to work on the screenplay. The late director Alan Parker appears in archived interviews, and his role in the film’s massive success is evident from one contributor, every piece of music, every face, every extra was chosen by Parker. However, it also feels like working with him wasn’t exactly a bed of roses. The documentary also conveys the mixed fortunes of the cast when attention eased according to Arkins, it was awkward and weird when the opportunities ceased to present themselves. We were making a little movie, Ball says, but one that, it’s clear, still holds a big place in our hearts.

