Karen Fukuhara Receives IMDb STARmeter Award at Identity 2021 to Celebrate Asian-American Heritage Month | Business

IMDb ( www.imdb.com ), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, awarded a fan-favorite STARmeter IMDb award to The boys Star Karen Fukuhara on Saturday May 15, as part of Identity 2021, celebrating Asian-American Heritage Month. The IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize stars who are IMDbPro STARmeter Ranking, which lists the page views of over 200 million monthly IMDb visitors worldwide. Previous IMDb fan favorite STARmeter award recipients are Rachel Brosnahan, Peter Dinklage, Mindy Kaling, Olivia Munn, Sam Rockwell, Alexander Skarsgrd and Olivia Wilde.

Karen Fukuhara receives an IMDb STARmeter Award in the “Fan Favorite” category. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)

Fukuhara plays Kimiko in hit series The boys, which is currently filming the third season and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Fukuhara and the series still have a high trending in the IMDbPro STARmeter table and in the IMDbPro ratings of TV and streaming shows, with The boys clinch the coveted spot on the hottest IMDb TV show of 2020. Fukuhara made his film debut as the sword-wielding superhero Katana in Suicide Squad. The video of Fukuhara accepting his STARmeter Award is available at https://www.imdb.com/video/vi2898313241.

Identity 2021, which took place virtually this year, featured performances and segments of transformative personalities from the Asian-American community and the Pacific Islands, while raising funds and raising awareness of the Pacific Bridge Arts Scholarship Programs, which are helping Asian American and Pacific Islander talent break into the music industry, and Gold House and GoFundMes AAPI Community Fund. Sponsored by Amazon Music, IMDb and IMDbPro, the livestream is organized by Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation in partnership with Gold House, the premier non-profit collective of cultural leaders from Asia and the Pacific Islands (API). IMDb and IMDbPro also produced original videos including A tribute to American filmmakers from Asia and the Pacific which will be broadcast during the live broadcast.

Thank you very much to all the fans who made this award possible because you visited IMDb to learn more about my work and some of the amazing projects I was lucky enough to be a part of – it’s very special to me, a declared Fukuhara. I’m also thrilled to receive this award as part of Identity Fest, which helps raise awareness for many important organizations supporting artists in the API community.

Fans and entertainment professionals alike are turning to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about the stars of their favorite shows and movies, which allows us to trace the meteoric rise of talent like Karen Fukuhara, said Jacqueline Lyanga, Head of Broadcasting. diversity, equity and inclusion for IMDb and IMDbPro. We congratulate her as the new recipient of an IMDb STARmeter Award and are delighted to celebrate the incredible achievements of the API community with our support for this year’s Identity Festival by creating original videos that bring the festival experience to our 200 million monthly visitors around the world. .

Fukuhara also shared some of the TV shows she recently discovered and laughed at when she’s not on the set of the new season of The boys, including I can destroy you, The end of the fucking world, Cancellation and Game of thrones. IMDb users can add Fukuharas IMDb Filmography TV Series and Movies, as well as other titles, to their IMDb Watchlist at https://www.imdb.com/watchlist. To learn more about previous IMDb STARmeter recipients, visit https://www.imdb.com/starmeterawards.

