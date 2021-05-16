Wyatt Davis of the Vikings seeks to preserve family legacy of his grandfather and Hall of Fame actor father – Twin Cities

The last time Duane Davis was in Minnesota, he played the role in the 1994 film Little Big League of Jerry Johnson, a Twins right fielder who is released by a 12-year-old owner and manager but returns to serve as teams. third base coach and hitting instructor.

Well, the former actor will be back in Minnesota this fall. His son is Wyatt Davis, who was taken in the third round of the NFL Draft last month out of Ohio state and could be the Vikings’ Week 1 starter in right guard.

On top of that, Duanes ‘dad and Wyatts’ grandfather are the late Willie Davis, the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame defensive end. So the prospect that Wyatt is now playing for the Vikings is rather interesting.

It’s so mind-blowing, says Duane. It’s just ironic that he ends up in the Black and Blue division of NFC North and plays for Minnesota. It just brings me back to thinking that when Wyatt was probably 7 or 8, we took him to Lambeau Field for a game against the Vikings and he and my other son (David Davis) were able to go to the field before the game and watch the Packers warm up. It’s just surreal.

Willie Davis played for Cleveland from 1958 to 1959 and with the Packers from 1960 to 1969. He was named to the first all-pro team five times, won five NFL championships under legendary coach Vince Lombardi and has was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981. He died in 2020 at the age of 85 in the Los Angeles area, where the family has long lived.

Wyatt and his grandfather were very, very close, said Duane. He would give Wyatt some really good advice. He said his big goal was always to try and put offensive linemen uncomfortable and in awkward positions, and he was always careful to tell Wyatt to take advantage of the leverage and this type of conversations.

After Wyatt Davis was drafted by the Vikings on April 30 with the No. 86 pick overall, he paid tribute to the memory of Willie Davis.

I know my grandfather is looking down on me right now and smiling, said Wyatt, 22. Now it’s up to me to maintain the legacy he built for my family. Now that I have this opportunity, I will definitely make the most of it. I know my grandfathers screaming and screaming from above.

Wyatts’ father, 60, has also gained some fame. Beginning in the mid-1980s, he had a remarkable 25-year career before retiring as an actor about 10 years ago to focus on the five radio stations he owns under the name d ‘All-Pro Broadcasting, a company originally founded by Willie Davis. . Three are in Milwaukee and two are in Southern California.

In addition to Little Big League, other notable roles played by Duane were Alvin Mack in the 1993s The Program, Featherstone in the 1991s Roughness needed, former heavyweight champion Buster Douglas in the years 1995 Tyson, Johnson in 1992’s Under Siege, Hambone Busby in 1992’s Diggstown and as a football player in 1988 Beetlejuice.

According to the Internet Movie Database, Duane has 48 film and television credits. A number of them were in sports films, with two of his notable roles in football films The Program and the roughness required.

Duane felt right at home in these roles given he was a tight end in Missouri from 1980 to 1984. Injuries, namely tearing an anterior cruciate ligament twice, slowed his college career and he failed one. physical exam after the Seattle Seahawks wanted to sign him after graduation.

Kind of a weird side note, (Vikings coach Mike) Zimmer was a graduate assistant in my freshman (in 1980), Duane said. When Wyatt was drafted one of the first things a lot of my buddies texted me was, you know, Zimmer was one of our GAs. Yeah, I really remembered.

After the football didn’t work out, Duane returned home to Los Angeles and started taking acting lessons. When he had several of his notable roles, Wyatt was not yet born.

It was funny because I didn’t find out my dad was an actor until he was about 6, said Wyatt, born in 1999 in the Los Angeles suburb of Bellflower, California. It’s actually the first time I’ve seen The Program, because we were with family friends and they put it on. I just remember hearing some pretty explicit scenes come out of my dad’s mouth and I was kind of like, is that you? It’s really cool.

Wyatt said his father was very humble about his acting career. Mild-mannered Duane, whose last listed credit was in 2010, said he mostly retired as an actor when Wyatt was young and was never one to brag about his career. .

But when Wyatt was young, his mother said she tried to get him and David to watch a number of his roles. But she said Wyatt and David, who are now 27 and played a defensive tackle in California until 2016, had other things on their minds.

I would run around and say to the boys, “Hey, I want you to see something, your fathers on TV,” said Inge Davis. They were so funny. They were like, Oh, they were kind of watching Nickelodeon or playing a game. They grew up in Rancho Palos Verdes, a very family-friendly community (in the Los Angeles area), and it wasn’t like they grew up with a Hollywood lifestyle.

Wyatt played at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, where in 2014 he helped protect USA Today All-American and future NFL quarterback Josh Rosen and where he became a highly recruited offensive lineman. . He eventually began to learn more about his father’s acting career.

As I got older, when I asked, he started telling me about all the things he was into, Wyatt said. I found out just before I got to the state of Ohio that he was in 32 movies. I didn’t even know that. I’ve seen all the major ones like The Program and Beetlejuice and Under Siege. It’s definitely a pretty impressive career.

Now Duane can’t wait to follow Wyatts’ career. He plans to attend almost every Minnesotas game this season.

If Duane is recognized in the stands, it won’t be a surprise.

People come in all the time and recite lines from my movies, said Duane. Kill them all. I often get this one.

It was in “The Program,” from when Duane, who played a star linebacker at Eastern State University who suffered a career-ending knee injury, said ahead of a big game, let’s open a box of kick and kill them all, let the paramedics sort them out.

Duane played a boxer in “Diggstown” and also in “Tyson”, in which he played Douglas. Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson for the heavyweight title in February 1990 before losing the crown to Evander Holyfield eight months later in his first defense.

“I can sit there and sometimes tell lies with some of the photos I’ve been in,” Duane said with a laugh. “I can say I was the heavyweight world champion.”

In Little Big League, Duane played Jerry Johnson, a former star who was released at the end of her Twins career after collapsing and being distraught. But it is revealed at the end of the film that he would return to the squad as a third baseman and hitting instructor.

Duane this fall will be back in the Twin Cities, where he was last filming in 1993 for Little Big League.

I’m pretty excited about it, said Duane. I met a lot of baseball players who played in the movie there, and it was in the old stadium (the Metrodome). It will be interesting to go back and see how much has changed and see Wyatt with the Vikings.