Low Budget Scares – A Review of the Success of Indie Horror Compared to Big Budget Hollywood Horror Movies

Photo: Independent Horror Movies

Inexpensive independent horror

Production of independent films has always played an important role in the cinematic landscape. While providing many compelling stories, independent films have often launched the careers of leading screenwriters, directors and actors, they have also launched franchises. Although it has always been a challenge to compete with the big boys of Hollywood, independent horror films have proven to be worthy of the competition.

For decades, low budget and proportionately inexpensive horror films have stacked up and even outperformed big Hollywood studio horror films. While films from other genres have historically battled more lucratively funded films, independent horror has had successes of such massive proportions that they have spawned many of the most iconic horror franchises in the history of the world. cinema.

As studios are pumping money into big Hollywood horror movies like Conspiracy franchise Stephen king adaptations, independent filmmakers with half their resources matched their success. In this play, several examples of independent horror films that have supplanted themselves as horror classics despite their tight budgets will illustrate how filmmakers everyone shouldn’t let a lack of funds stop them from trying to tell. their stories.

Halloween

In 1978 the world was introduced to the terrifying Michael Myers in John carpenters Halloween. One of the most iconic franchises in all of horror, the Halloween franchise, which has seen eleven episodes so far, began as a small indie horror film. The first Halloween movie was made on a shoe budget of around $ 300,000, the movie is a master class in using what is available to you to its fullest potential. The infamous serial killer Michael Myers mask was just a party mask from William shatner, of Star Trek celebrity, which had been painted white; John Carpenter, writer and director of the film, composed the film’s strange score. Wherever the penny pitching could be done, the film’s success was that much more impressive.

Halloween turns its weaknesses into its strengths by making the most of its lack of resources. His inability to afford big sets makes the suburban homes filmed in the film familiar, which increases the tension. The film’s script built the myth and lore of Micahel Myers as more than just a deranged killer, portraying him as the living embodiment of evil. The film introduced the world to an unknown star Jamie lee curtis, who recently captivated Rian johnsons Knives Out.

Halloween was doomed to failure, but the filmmakers behind the film wanted it to become one of the most successful horror films of all time when they saw sequels come decades later. The film was so successful that a studio then stepped in to produce the sequels, taking the franchise from Independent to Hollywood, with the most recent film in the series being David Gordon Greens movie, which was also titled, Halloween. If the quality of these sequels has varied since, the success of the first film is indisputable.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Another ’70s indie horror project that hit big was Tobe Hoopers annoying The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The film saw a group of young adults take a road trip to their grandfather’s grave after reports of grave robberies only to be encountered by the murderous, chainsaw-wielding Leatherface. The film was made for just $ 140,000 and is now, years later, considered one of the most influential horror films in the history of the genre, spawning multiple sequels. The film, much like Halloween, benefited from its low budget as its cinematography is very grainy and guerrilla warfare, adding to the tension and vibe of the film.

The film had to make the most of its situation and limited resources by choosing to use real chainsaws in the film and, when the fake blood didn’t cooperate, real blood. Without a doubt, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of the most successful independent horror films of all time and proves once again that with limited resources, filmmakers can always find a way to make a success that compares. to the big boys of Hollywood.

The Blair Witch Project

Just before the early 2000s, the cinematic landscape changed after The Blair Witch Project was released in theaters. Shot on a budget of less than $ 500,000, The Blair Witch Project took audiences with a three-person documentary crew to the spooky woods of Blair, Maryland. If The Blair Witch Project did not necessarily lead to a franchise, it nevertheless carved out a new genre of horror: the wallpaper movie. The infamous The Blair Witch Project was shot as if it were real footage found by audiences, and this innovation in filmmaking and its significant financial success kicked off a decade of found films of horror films such as Paranormal activity, at superhero movies such as Josh tranks The Chronicle.

The obscurity and realism of the medium of the found footage terrified audiences, with many wondering if the film was real after leaving the theater. After major Hollywood studios witnessed the financial efficiency with which The Blair Witch Project was produced, they quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Once again, an indie horror film changed the game and influenced filmmakers and studio heads to make found films.

Paranormal activity

As mentioned earlier, the filmmakers behind the indie horror hit Paranormal activity took note of the success of the rediscovered film, and nearly a decade after The Blair Witch Project’s release, a new, more intimate indie horror hit has captivated audiences. Shot in a single house with a production budget of just $ 15,000, with post-production costing an additional $ 200,000, Paranormal Activity blew up the box office doors by raking in nearly $ 200 million. The film shattered expectations and captured the attention of everyone in the movie industry after little Haunted House director Oren Pelis outperformed major studio-funded horror films such as MGM and Frank Darabonts adaptation of Stephen kings The Mist with Thomas Jane.

The success of Paranormal Activity led to a seven installment franchise. As the quality of subsequent films began to decline, the impact on paranormal activity in pop culture never wavered, supplanting its place in horror film history. This film, as well as all those previously mentioned, demonstrate that while independent filmmakers do not always have the resources of a large studio or production company, a passionate, innovative, adaptable filmmaker with a good story can compete and even surpass performance. the cinematic Goliaths.

Where to look

Stream John Carpenters Halloween on the horror streaming platform, Shudder. Listen to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Fubo. Stream The Blair Witch Project on Netflix. Paranormal activity streaming on Starz.

By Sean Aversa

