Mary McCartney’s New Puppy | Entertainment





Mary McCartney has a new puppy. The 51-year-old photographer – who is the daughter of Sir Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney – confessed that she was very “sleep deprived” as she was busy caring for her new dog. Speaking about the new addition to her family, she said: “I have a new puppy. I lack sleep. He’s 11 weeks old, he’s from Battersea Dogs Home and he’s a ridiculous little fluffy balloon. Very cute. His name is Murphy. That’s the only name I could convince all the kids and my husband about. “ While Paul added: “Their last dog was called Paddy, so there’s like an Irish theme going on.” Mary has fond memories of touring with her father. When asked what her memories were from the early days of touring, she shared, “It’s kind of like a family atmosphere so we were following around seeing a lot of music. I think all the team members are my fondest memories, playing with the team and the roadies. They have all become family. “ The mother of four – who has Arthur, 22, and Elliot, 18, with ex-husband Alistair Donald, and Sam, 12, and Sid, nine, with current partner Sam Aboud – admits that she is more nervous for her father Paul on tour now, especially since he has added new fireballs to his set for “Live And Let Die”. She told the Table Manners podcast, “I tried it on the last tour, because it felt like ‘Live And Let Die’ was a real firework. And all these explosions continue. [through the song] And then suddenly dad felt like around the piano there must have been flaming fireballs around the front and back and explosions in the back and I was like, ‘Daddy, really? Do you have to do this to yourself? ‘”

