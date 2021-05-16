Unknown actor Nolan North praises Tom Holland as Nathan Drake





Since it was announced that Tom Holland will be playing Nathan Drake in Sony’s upcoming film based on the Unexplored video game series, some fans were immediately skeptical of the casting decision. While Holland has largely been excellent in the other projects he’s appeared in – most notably the Marvel Cinematic Universe – many fans felt he was too young to take on the character of Nathan Drake. Now, one of the people who knows the character of Drake most intimately has spoken about her choice and has given Holland her full support. Nolan North, who plays Nathan Drake in the Unexplored video games, recently spoke about the upcoming film and the Dutch version of the character. Speaking on the Have a good game Have a try podcast, North said he thinks Holland is the perfect actor for what Sony is looking to do with this iteration of Drake. Rather than trying to match the version fans are familiar with from video games, North said he thinks it makes sense to tell a different character-centric story, especially when he’s younger. North also added that he liked everything about Holland and its off-camera personality. “He’s a super nice kid. Big fan of [Uncharted]”North said of Holland.” He’s excited. He’s so athletic. He’s an incredible dancer. In fact, he did a lot, with safety harnesses, he did a lot of stunts. His physical intelligence is out of the chain, the way he moves. “ As of yet, we still haven’t received an official look at what Tom Holland will bring to the role of Drake in Unexplored apart from a single frame of the film. That being said, with the film set to hit theaters early next year on February 18, 2022, it stands to reason that a trailer of some sort of trailer should be out before too long. We’ll be sure to share such a trailer whenever it arrives here on ComicBook.com. What do you think of having Tom Holland playing Nathan Drake? Do you expect him to do well in the role? Share your thoughts with me in the comments or on Twitter at @ Mooreman12. [H/T GameSpot]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos