Entertainment
The stars who turned down the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Bruce Springsteen was a no-show at his ceremony!
Earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a huge honor, but surprisingly some stars just aren’t into the idea. In fact, many celebrities have refused the opportunity to be commemorated with a place on the famous monument.
To even be considered for honor, celebrities must first be nominated by a third party – which comes with an award. Then, they must sign a Letter of Understanding before starting a lengthy application process, which includes submitting professional accomplishments, awards, and a history of community-driven service. Finally, they will be considered by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which only has 24 spots to distribute in a pool that typically includes at least 200 applicants. And on top of all that, it costs $ 40,000 to fund the building of the star, if a celebrity is even selected.
While the process of cementing a star on the Walk of Fame appears to be complex, over 2,600 celebrities have already gratefully earned their places. With so many stars around Hollywood Blvd and such a long application process, it’s always a surprise when someone refuses!
Find out which stars turned down a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
1. Clint eastwood
Clint Eastwood has been nominated for a spot several times, but reportedly turned down the opportunity each time. Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez is still hoping Clint will change her mind and says she has reserved a special place for him.
“There’s still a seat in front of the Chinese Theater if he wants to,” Ana said. Today.
2. Madonna
In 1990 Madonna topped the charts and was asked to leave her mark with her own star on the Walk of Fame. She would have refused this opportunity. Although she has never said publicly why she decided not to do it, some stars have said it just isn’t good for them.
3. Prince
Prince was offered a star on the Walk of Fame twice before his death, which he twice turned down. There is still a chance that Prince will receive a star, as the honor can be granted posthumously. There is a five-year waiting period after a celebrity dies, which means Prince could be in the spotlight later this year.
“He was on my wish list. But he felt it was not the right time,” Ana said. TheWrap after Prince’s death.
4. Bruce springsteen
Bruce Springsteen had the opportunity to get a spot on the Walk of Fame, but when he didn’t show up for the ceremony, he ultimately lost his spot. Bruce’s absence even helped create a new rule that requires all contestants to confirm that they will attend the event.
“We call it ‘Springsteen politics’,” Ana joked, saying “Today. “
5. Whitney houston
Whitney Houston was nominated for a star in 1995 according to at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, but its representatives never chose a date for the ceremony. One rule states that a celebrity has five years to plan their ceremony and when Whitney and her team didn’t, she effectively gave up her star. Since Whitney passed away in 2012, she could technically be nominated again for the posthumous honor.
“It is up to family and / or representatives to connect with the Hollywood House regarding the issue of a celebrity ceremony … By the time they were ready, we would be open to discussions on fixing the celebrity ceremony. ‘a date to immortalize the legendary Whitney Houston.with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,’ said Ana Martinez THR.
6. George clooney
George Clooney was offered a star on the Walk of Fame, but he never expected time to receive that honor and therefore lost his star.
“George was selected a few years ago, but it looks like he has a very busy schedule. George, if you’re reading this, give us a call and we’ll fix a date!” Ana Martinez would have once written on the Walk of Fame website.
7. Al Pacino
Al Pacino is would have another star who never followed after being nominated for her star. After receiving the nod from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Al never scheduled a time for his ceremony and eventually gave up his place.
8. Billy Graham
Televangelist Billy Graham has a star on the Walk of Fame, but he actually turned it down at first. A few decades before cementing his star, Billy says he was presented with the opportunity but was not interested. Over time, he changed his mind.
“I was given a star 30 years ago, and I said ‘no’ then. But I changed my mind. Some parents who walk there someday in the future might be asked by their child, “Who was Billy Graham?” And they could say, ‘He preached the Gospel,’ “he told the LA Times.
